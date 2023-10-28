Thuggery: Abba Burakita surrenders to police with 40 followers in Kano

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

One of the notorious thugs in Kano, Abba Burakita, has surrendered himself to a Kano state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel.

He came to the Bompai headquarters of Kano state Police Command, bringing along his 40 followers and their dangerous weapons.

Abba Burakita was among the two notorious thugs declared wanted by CP Gumel, with bounty.

While police was on his trail, he ran away from Kano, but later contacted his parents, expressing his desire to shun thuggery, but expressed fear that the police might kill him or make him face the full wrath of the law if he eventually came out from his hideout.

Abba’s parents, however, approached CP Gumel, who promised to facilitate his amnesty by the state government if he truly turn a new leaf.

A statement by the Command’s spokesman, Superintendent of Police, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, on behalf of CP Gumel, indicated that Abba sneaked into the Command headquarters in a submissive manner, and later brought 40 of his followers.

According to the Statement, more identified thugs are denouncing and saying no more thuggery, as Abba Burakita of Dorayi Quarters, with his 40 followers surrendered and submitted their weapons to the Police.

Abba and his boys pledged repentance and promised to change for good, the statement added.

The statement further stated that: “You recall that Abba Burakita of Dorayi Karama Quarters and Hantar Daba of Kwanar Disu Quarters Kano are the two identified thugs leaders (Yan Daba) the Police Command placed bounty of N500,000:00 on each persons head for being hesitant from answering Police invitation.

“The hangout event held at Sani Abacha In-door Stadium, Kofar Mata on 17th October 2023 has changed his mindset, perceptions and ultimately believes in the Police. The good news is that Burakita has finally surrendered himself to the Police Command.

“He was led by his family members and a renowned Police Special Constabulary Ado Runto requesting to be part of the amnesty program of the State Government as he is now ready to participate in the promotion of peace and sustainable development of the State.

“In furtherance, he came along with a total of 40 followers from his camp of thugs whom he had strong influence during the supremacy fight (Fadan Yan Daba) regime that lasted for over ten 10 years.”

The Statement added that: “The overall aim is to ensure the return of peace to Kano State; the indications of renewed hope for the State.

“Meanwhile, Abba Burakita alongside the 40 submissive repentant thugs is currently under the custody of Kano State Police Command undergoing security profiling.

“Finally, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel, FIPMA, psc called on anyone with a complaint against Burakita to report at the Office of the Complaint Response Unit (CRU) domiciled at the office of Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) at Bompai Police Headquarters Kano or lodge the complaint through the following contact numbers; 0806 572 7389 or 07033093437.

