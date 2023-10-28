Rivers Police parade serial child traffickers: How they were arrested

Suspected serial Child trafficker,Happiness Enyinnaya Iheukeumere, aka ‘Dr Hagi”and Ifesinachi Opara paraded by the CP Nwonyi Polycarp Emeka Commissioner of Police Rivers State*Suspect a.k.a “Dr. Hagi” sells four children to four different locations across the Country

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers State Police Command has paraded a child trafficker one Happiness Enyinnaya Iheukeumere aka Dr. Hagi and others for selling four children to different families in different locations across the Country.

Parading the suspects at the Police Command headquarters in Port Harcourt, the Commissioner of Police,CP Nwonyi Polycarp Emeka, said Police undercover detective’s of Special Area division in Rumuodomaya swung into action by means of intelligence led policing, and arrested one Ifesinachi Opara, which also led to the arrest of the said Dr Hagi.

CP Emeka stated that further investigations also led to the recovery of three more children trafficked by Dr. Hagi from different locations of the country. Three of the Children were recovered from Benue State.

“Following a case of abduction reported on 09 September 2023 at about 4.50pm by One Ijeoma James 35 years old, in Awalama Rumuokoro, Port Harcourt, on 16th of August 2023, One Promise came into their compound and stole her 4-year-old son Prosper James, and all efforts to locate her child proved abortive.

“Police detective’s Special Area division undercover swung into action by means of intelligence led policing, one Ifesinachi Opara was arrested, which also led to the arrest of one Happiness Enyinnaya Iheukwumere, A.K.A. Dr. Hagi, to whom he sold the child.

“Further investigation also led to the recovery of three more children trafficked by Dr. Hagi from different locations of the country: three from Benue State, Benedict Kpaaka one year, seven months old, Godgift Julius 4 years old, and one Philomina 6 years old, all rescued from different locations in, Port Harcourt, where they had been sold.

“Further investigation revealed that one Angel Shimeson ‘f’, 25 years old, from Makurdi still (at large), is the supplier of the children to Dr. Hagi.

CP Emeka said efforts are being intensified to arrest the culprits.

Meanwhile, the the child Trafficker, Happiness Enyinnaya Iheukeumere confessed to have sold the children and wants the government and law enforcement agencies and the society to forgive him.