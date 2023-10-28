Fall out of line and be fired – Gov.Fubara tells new Rivers commissioners

Governor Fubara charges new Commissioners:

Says: “Your interest is for the State,not for your LGAs.”

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara has sworn in a new set of five Commissioners and assigned them to various Ministries, warning them of immediate sack if they work as representatives of the various Local Government areas instead of the State.

During the swearing in, inside the Executive Chambers of Government House,Port Harcourt on Friday, October 27,Governor Fubara charged them to cultivate the culture of team work by mobilsing staff in their ministries to ensure higher productivity and promotion of the interest of the State.

The newly swore-in Commissioners and their Portfolios:

1. Dr. Gift Worlu – Commissioner for Housing

2. Engr. Austin Ben Chioma – Commissioner for Environment

3. Prince Isaac Umejuru – Commissioner for Physical Planning & Urban Development

4. Mr. Joseph Johnson – Commissioner for Information & Communications

5. Mr. Victor Kii – Commissioner for Agriculture

Governor Fubara reminded them the only way his administration can deliver his electioneering promises to the people of the State is that he needs capable and competent people on board to create a greater Rivers and they have been chosen to contribute their best to achieve that goal.

According to the governor: “We have in our midst today very capable people who are going to add value to our system. Some of you might have been nominated from your local government after deliberations but here, you are not representing your local governments, you are working for the State.

“The task is to deliver for the State. Your loyalty is to the State because if you don’t do that, when you will leave, whether you like it or not, the records will be there to show what you did while you served as a Commissioner. So, I charge you to leave your local issues and focus on promoting the interest of our State. That is the only way the theme that we all agreed on, consolidation and continuity, can be felt in our State.”

Governor Fubara advised them against administering their assigned ministries as sole administrators, but work as team leaders galvernising the permanent secretaries, directors and other levels of staff to achieve given task.

The newly sworn in Commissioners were screened and confirmed by the Rivers House of Assembly of yesterday, Thursday October 26.