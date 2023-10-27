More adoptions for Uzodimma’s reelection in electrifying Imo Federal Constituencies rallies

Positive signals of massive votes for the APC governorship candidate in the November 11 2023 governorship election, Sen. Hope Uzodimma, have continued to emerge since Monday when Federal Constituencies in Imo State embarked on campaigns for his re-election as Governor.

So far, three Federal Constituencies – Owerri, Mbaitoli/ Ikeduru and Ohaji/ Egbema/ Oguta, Oru West have said loud YES to the re-election of Governor Uzodimma and his deputy governorship candidate, Lady Chinyere Ekomaru in three electrifying campaigns that attracted both the leaders of the Constituencies and other members.

In all the campaign rallies, Governor Uzodimma’s impressive scorecard in his first tenure that ends in three months time did not only come to the fore, but inspired his supporters from the Constituencies under review to commit to his re-election.

A new idea that has the potential of guaranteeing political stability in Imo State – the Imo Charter of Equity – also served as icing on the cake as the leaders and other constituents defended their call for other candidates from other political parties to suspend their ambitions for now and support Governor Uzodimma to complete his second term.

At the Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu Square Owerri where the Owerri Federal Constituency campaign took place on Monday, October 23, leader after leader who spoke said they have already adopted Governor Uzodimma as their candidate and that the campaigns were a mere formality.

In his speech, the Party coordinator of the campaign for Owerri Zone, Prince Alex Mbata assured the Governor that Owerri Federal Constituency is intact.

An APC chieftain from the area and member of the Imo State Elders Council, Prince Lemmy Akakem told Governor Uzodimma that a lot of work had been done at the Booths level such that “the people know where we are going.”

Akakem said the message of the Imo Charter of Equity has caught up with his people and that they look forward to November 11 with great enthusiasm and expectation to re-elect the Governor.

Other leaders from Owerri who told the Governor to trust the ability of their people to vote for him include Sir Jude Ejiogu and the State Chairman of the APC, Dr Macdonald Ebere. To Ebere, Governor Uzodimma’s reelection in Owerri Federal Constituency is a done deal.

They were all in agreement that Governor Uzodimma has done so much for the Federal Constituency and will still do more if he is reelected.

At the Nworieubi campaign ground for Mbaitoli and Ikeduru Federal Constituency, the Governor was confronted with a massive turnout of enthusiastic supporters and leaders ready to appreciate him with their votes for, yet, picking one of their own as his running mate after the Governor did so four years ago with his current deputy.

The people of Mbaitoli/ Ikeduru Federal Constituency popularly called Mbaike saw the campaign as a pay back time for Governor Uzodimma.

The Deputy Governor, Prof Placid Njoku, and the deputy governorship candidate, Lady Chinyere Ekomaru are all from the area.

Others from there are Hon. Akarachi Amadi, Hon. Innocent Ikpamazie, Chief Marcon Nlemigbo, Prince Charles Amadi, Hon. CNN Nwanebu, Hon. Kezie Ogaziechi, among others too numerous to mention.

Prince Amadi said: “Our machineries are battle ready waiting to re-elect the governor.”

All the leaders, Party faithful and Party officials of the two Federal Constituencies – Owerri and Mbaitoli/ Ikeduru – who trooped out en mass assured the Governor in their different speeches of their votes come November 11.

At the campaign ground for Ohaji/ Egbema/Oguta/Oru West Federal Constituency which took place at Mgbidi, the story was not different.

Most of the leaders described the campaign as “home coming” for Governor Uzodimma and promised that they will lock down the area for him and ensure that no vote is missing from the electorate.

General Manager of ISOPADEC, Chief Charles Orie, was emphatic that the Federal Constituency is completely taken for Governor Uzodimma when he spoke.

Other speakers such as former Minister of Education (State), Rt. Hon Goodluck Opiah, House of Representatives member for the place, Hon Eugene Dibiagwu, former Inspector General of Police, Sir Mike Okoro, Chief Oguchienti, among others, told the governor not to bother about campaigning in their area because they have taken over.

“You are our own. Your election is our election and we will not disappoint you,” Chief Oguchienti said.

Opiah reminded his people that Governor Uzodimma has utilised the resources of the State to build roads, hospitals, empower the youth and women, and that the dredging of Oguta Lake up to Urashi to the Atlantic Ocean is an ambitious project Governor Uzodimma has attracted to their Constituency which will turn around the economic fortune of the people when completed.

At every point when Governor Uzodimma was invited to address the gathering at the three Federal Constituencies, the campaign grounds did not only become electrified, but his supporters waited patiently to hear him speak and in a manner reminiscent of the Biblical “Master speaker, for your servant heareth.”

Governor Uzodimma promised to create an enabling environment for more jobs for the teaming unemployed youths in Imo, to ensure the women are relieved of the burden of hardship, to continue with critical infrastructural renewal, to pursue programmes and policies that will unlock the economic potentials of the State with its attendant prosperity for all.

The Governor said: “We have something to show as dividends of democracy for Imo State. Before I came, payment of salaries and pensions was difficult to pay and was seen as impossible. Today, we have cleaned up the State and that makes it possible for workers and pensioners to receive their entitlements as at when due.”

The Governor said apart from the government’s initiatives of job creation through the Skill-Up Imo Project which has trained 20,000 young Imolites on digital skills and other various youth empowerment skills which his administration has already executed, discussions have gone far to tap into the huge gas deposit in Imo State to deal with the issue of jobs.

Unlike his opponents who do not have track record of anything to show for aspiring to govern Imo, he said he already has something to show for the time he has spent as Governor of the State and that he will do more.

The Governor said: “I am not one of those contestants promising the people of what to do for them. Rather, I am telling the people of what I have already done for them, what I am currently doing for them and the need to consolidate on the things I am doing by re-electing me come November 11. I need you to trust me because I cannot do it alone but with you.”

At a well attended rally in Mgbidi, the headquarters of Oru West Local Government Area, Governor Uzodimma charged the sea of heads who turned out from Ohaji, Egbema, Oguta, Oru West to receive him to come out en mass next month to cast their votes for the APC.

“Don’t be afraid of insecurity. The State is safe for the election.”

Describing the people of the Federal Constituency as their brothers keeper, Governor Uzodimma thanked them for passing a resolution adopting him across Party lines as their sole candidate.

His words: “You are your brothers keeper. I have seen commitment on your faces. Cast your vote, wait until counting is finished and the result announced.

“Come out early, stay at your polling unit, cast your vote, wait at your polling units and watch the vote, follow the vote to your collation Centre. It will be entered into the result sheet. Follow it to the Local Government Centre where it will be entered into the Local Government result sheet.”

The governor assured the people that his re-election will usher in more development far beyond their expectations and what has already been achieved in the Federal Constituency under review.

In all the three Federal Constituencies so far visited, the leaders also highlighted the motherly role of the Governor’s wife, Barr. Mrs. Chioma Uzodimma in ensuring that the women and children of Imo State are properly taken care of.

They also lauded the First Lady for leading an examplery lifestyle that has helped in stabilising the polity and spurring Governor Uzodimma up to do more for the people.