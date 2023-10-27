3rd West Africa Capital Market Kicks Off

3rd West Africa Capital Market Kicks Off

Friday, October 27, 2023 8:33 am


3rd West Africa Capital Market Kicks Off

3rd West Africa Capital Market Kicks Off

3rd West Africa Capital Market ,

Abubakar Hashim

The 3rd West Africa Capital Market kicks off in Lagos, with Presidents, leading captains of industries, Policy makers, capital market operators and industrial journalists in attendance.

The significance of the conference is two fold:

1. Fix the huge infrastructure deficits in the region, through the establishment of infrastructure banks, anchored on strong capital markets in West Africa.

2. The conference aims to drastically reduce foreign borrowings. The region’s external debts is alarmingly huge, about 80% to its GDP.

The conference is organised by the ECOWAS, in collaboration with the West Africa Security Exchange Commission.

If West Africa can fix a strong and viable capital market, it will promote industrialisation in the region.

Virtually all West African Presidents were present at the conference in Laos that ended yesterday.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Governor Hope Uzodimma 4 mins ago

    Uzodimma’s friends raise funds to support his reelection
    Olufemi Abioye 2 hours ago

    NAFDAC, SON’s lack of attention to post-product compliance
    President of African Development Bank Group, Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina 3 hours ago

    At World Food Prize Dialogue: AfDB, Partners Vote Additional $1bn To Fund Nigeria’s SAPZs In 24 States
    Pictures of Demian Okoligwe,a 400 level Petrochemical Engineering Student of UNIPORT and his late girlfriend, Justina Otuene,a 300 level Bio-Chemistry student who killed for suspected money ritual 5 hours ago

    Rivers CP Emeka confirms arrest of suspected UNIPORT student for killing girlfriend for money ritual 
    Governor Hope Uzodimma 6 hours ago

    More adoptions for Uzodimma’s reelection in electrifying Imo Federal Constituencies rallies
    Joseph Johnson 8 hours ago

    Five Commissioners-designate screened, confirmed for Governor Fubara 
    President Bola Tinubu 9 hours ago

    Supreme Court judgement: Ajaka congratulates Tinubu
    President Tinubu 10 hours ago

    Mamora, Ikuforiji Hail Tinubu’s Supreme Court Victory.