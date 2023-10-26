Sterling Commits N1 billion to Agro-Innovators for ASA 2023

Sterling Commits N1 billion to Agro-Innovators for ASA 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 5:05 pm


ASA 2023

Agric Summit Africa (ASA), known for its significant contributions to the agriculture sector, proudly announces the forthcoming 5th edition of its annual event. This year’s event, themed “Empowering Innovations: A Confluence of Capital, Vision, and Agribusiness Enterprise,” is set to take place on 8th of November 2023 in Lagos, Nigeria.

The Group Head of Agric and Solid Minerals, Dr Shola Obikanye, commented that, since its maiden edition in 2019, ASA has played a pivotal role in addressing critical issues within Nigeria’s agriculture sector. It has consistently brought together influential figures from various sectors to discuss and explore innovative solutions for the industry’s challenges.

The initiative has rightly earned its place as a cornerstone event for the agriculture sector in sub-Saharan Africa.

He declared that to commemorate its fifth anniversary, ASA has chosen to lead with the kind of innovation and change it has advocated for over the years. “This year the organisers of the ASA will feature an incubator-style investors’ deal room, which, in addition to its insightful discussions, will offer the opportunity for agribusiness entrepreneurs to promote their innovative ideas and receive the necessary funding and business support they need to scale”.

This unique addition provides a platform for promising agro-innovators to present their transformative business solutions to a panel of industry experts, with a chance to secure grants of up to N50 million and financing options totalling up to N1 billion.

The driving force behind ASA AgroPitch 2023 is rooted in ASA’s commitment to financing Nigeria’s agriculture sector and fostering the change needed for advancement. By injecting substantial capital at the SME level, ASA is championing the movement to shape a sustainable agricultural future for Nigeria.

This initiative warmly invites all promising agropreneurs to join this noble endeavour and establish themselves as pioneers of agricultural innovation.

To participate in ASA AgroPitch 2023, interested agribusiness owners can submit their applications through the ASA website at www.agricsummit.org. Follow the two-step application process for an opportunity to grow your agribusiness exponentially.

