Sanwo-Olu, Uzodimma, Oyebanji,  Abiodun, congratulate Tinubu, commend Supreme Court over verdict

Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Hope Uzodimma, Dapo Abiodun, Biodun Oyebanji and others have applauded the Supreme Court verdict, which affirmed the electoral victory of President Bola Tinubu as the validly elected leader of Nigeria in the February 25, 2023 presidential election.

Governor Sanwo-Olu described the Supreme Court’s judgment as a reaffirmation of the people’s mandate, which was freely given to President Bola Tinubu to lead Nigeria from May 29, 2023, to May 29, 2027.

Sanwo-Olu, who expressed his delight at the Supreme Court’s ruling via a press statement issued on Thursday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile urged the opposition to join hands with the President to move the country forward.

He said: “We have reached the final stage of the political journey, which started over a year ago. Today’s verdict by the Apex Court in Nigeria has ruled and stated unequivocally that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I will enjoin all Nigerians, especially the opposition parties to join the President in his desire to take Nigeria out of her present situation to where we want it to be.

“Everyone should contribute their quota for the development of Nigeria because we don’t have any other place we can call home except Nigeria.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu also applauded the judiciary for standing up for the truth and for protecting the country’s fledgling democracy.

The Governor enjoined Nigerians across party divide to team up with President Bola Tinubu to deliver the real dividends of democracy to Nigerians through the Renewed Hope agenda of the incumbent administration, saying the Supreme Court’s verdict is a victory for democracy and the rule of law.

Uzodimma congratulates Tinubu on triumph at Supreme Court

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has also congratulated President Tinubu on his victory at the Supreme Court which, Thursday, ruled that the President was validly elected by Nigerians.

Governor Uzodimma believes the Supreme Court ruling is a revalidation of the trust millions of Nigerians reposed in President Tinubu when they turned out en mass to cast their ballot for him in February 25, 2023.

The Governor in a statement he personally wrote after the Supreme Court vadict, said: “On behalf of the Government and the good people of Imo State, I extend our heartfelt congratulations to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR on his triumphant victory at the Supreme Court, securing his presidency in the recent general elections.

“I commend President Tinubu’s proactive measures in stirring the economy of our dear nation. Despite interim difficulties experienced by the people, Mr. President’s policies are designed to offer greater economic advantage on a long term basis. His dedication to national development is evident and we are confident in his ability to lead our great nation towards a brighter future.

“As a State, we are ready and committed to working hand in hand with Mr. President on this national assignment. Together, we can achieve progress, unity and prosperity for our beloved country. We look forward to the collaborative efforts that will bring about positive change and growth on a national scale.

“Once again, congratulations to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR and may his tenure be marked by success and progress for all Nigerians.”

In a Tweet, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state said Tinubu’s victory speaks to the fact that we are guided by the rule of law in Nigeria, the judgement of the Supreme Court is in line with global best practices. Our opponents can now go to sleep or congratulate our President in the spirit of statesmanship.

Dapo Abiodun, Ogun State .

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, was not left out. He rejoiced President Tinubu on the affirmation of his Presidential election victory by the Supreme Court, in Abuja on Thursday.

Governor Oyebanji described the triumph of the President at the apex court as “the ultimate judicial stamp on the landslide victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) flag bearer at the 2023 presidential poll held on February 25, 2023.”

He described the decision of the Supreme Court validating President Tinubu’s win as victory for democracy, the rule of law and a landmark judgement in the nation’s electoral jurisprudence that has become a reference point for generations to come.”

In a statement on Thursday by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, Governor Oyebanji, described the latest judicial victory of President Tinubu as the confirmation of the electoral wishes of the majority of Nigerians who massively voted the APC as the party of their choice.

Governor Oyebanji said the affirmation of President Tinubu’s victory by both the Presidential Election Petition Court and the Supreme Court has laid to rest all doubts and controversies raised by the opposition about the presidential election.

The Ekiti helmsman advised the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) flag bearer, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Mr. Peter Obi and the presidential candidates of other political parties to join hands with President Tinubu to move the country forward politically, economically and socially in the interest of Nigerians.

He also advised the candidates and parties whose petitions and appeals were not successful at the courts to accept the hand of fellowship earlier extended to them by President Tinubu since there must be an end to litigation after the electorate had spoken with their votes.

Describing election petition as part of democracy and a better way to ventilate grievances arising from the conduct of polls, Governor Oyebanji said the aggrieved candidates have legitimately explored avenues to seek redress rather than resorting to self-help.

The Governor also charged leaders and supporters of the ruling party to be magnanimous in victory while their counterparts in the opposition should accept the outcome of the court verdict in good faith and explore ways to work together with their principals for a united and prosperous Nigeria.

He enjoined Nigerians irrespective of their political, ethnic and religious leanings to support President Tinubu’s vision to positively turn around the fortunes of Nigeria through his Renewed Hope agenda now that his election has been confirmed as legitimate by the apex court.

“ This is victory for democracy and rule of law. On behalf of the Government and good people of Ekiti State, I congratulate the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the leadership of our party, APC and Nigerians as a whole on this victory. Let’s all join hands with the President in it’s determined efforts to take our country to a new level of development and prosperity”, the Governor stated.