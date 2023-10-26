Moniepoint MFB receives Rising Star Family Business Award

Moniepoint MFB receives Rising Star Family Business Award

Thursday, October 26, 2023 7:55 pm


Special Adviser to the President on Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole has revealed that there are approximately 23.8 million family businesses, responsible for millions of jobs, dispersed throughout the country and collectively they contribute around $200 billion annually into the nation’s economy

Special Adviser to the President on Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole has revealed that there are approximately 23.8 million family businesses, responsible for millions of jobs, dispersed throughout the country and collectively they contribute around $200 billion annually into the nation’s economy

*As Family Businesses contribute $200bn to Nigeria’s economy yearly

Special Adviser to the President on Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole has revealed that there are approximately 23.8 million family businesses, responsible for millions of jobs, dispersed throughout the country and collectively they contribute around $200 billion annually into the nation’s economy.

She made this revelation at the 2023 Family Business Summit, a collaborative event organized by Businessday, My Family My Business, and PwC Nigeria. Oduwole noted that the figures reflect the glaring significance and the impact that family businesses have on Nigeria’s economy and the need for us all to ensure the sustainability of our multigenerational businesses. She further stated the government’s resolve using the instrumentality of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council to make Nigeria a progressively easier place for businesses to be established and to grow, with a focus on the micro, small and medium enterprises sector.

“We must ensure the sustainability of these multi-generational enterprises collectively. With this sustainability, we aspire for more Nikes and BMWs to emerge from our shores, scaling across Africa and on a global stage. That is the vision and a collective effort we must all pursue”, Oduwole said while speaking to the event’s theme, Built to Last: Building A Multigenerational Business in the Age of Volatility.

Leading technology-driven business bank in Nigeria, Moniepoint MFB, was honored with the prestigious Rising Star Family Business Award in recognition of the giant strides made by the firm over the years and their contribution to the Nigerian economy as part of activities at the Family Business Summit.

Receiving the award at the Summit, General Counsel at Moniepoint MFB, Okechukwu Eke emphasized the huge significance of ensuring that family businesses thrive while stating Moniepoint MFB’s renewed commitment to driving long-term success and the survival of these economic enablers via innovative solutions.

“Moniepoint MFB remains committed to its strong ethos of powering the dreams of family businesses even as it continues on its journey of innovating to create more opportunities, financial happiness and deepening financial inclusion. We are delighted to be recognized for our positive contributions to the economy and we look forward to partnering with all stakeholders especially government at all levels to bring renewed hope to all Nigerians,” said Eke.

Other stakeholders at the event include keynote speaker Martin Roll, a global family business and family office expert, Sam Abu, country senior partner at PwC Nigeria, Oyeyemi Oke, managing director 1st Fiduciary Limited, Toyin Sanni, CEO of Emerging Africa, Cosmas Maduka Junior (Coscharis Group), Ope Agbato, Executive Director, Technical and Animal Husbandry Operations, Animal Care, and Oludayo Obasanjo, Executive Director of marketing and development at Obasanjo Farms Nigeria Limited.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Olufemi Abioye 2 hours ago

    NAFDAC, SON’s lack of attention to post-product compliance
    President of African Development Bank Group, Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina 3 hours ago

    At World Food Prize Dialogue: AfDB, Partners Vote Additional $1bn To Fund Nigeria’s SAPZs In 24 States
    Pictures of Demian Okoligwe,a 400 level Petrochemical Engineering Student of UNIPORT and his late girlfriend, Justina Otuene,a 300 level Bio-Chemistry student who killed for suspected money ritual 5 hours ago

    Rivers CP Emeka confirms arrest of suspected UNIPORT student for killing girlfriend for money ritual 
    Governor Hope Uzodimma 6 hours ago

    More adoptions for Uzodimma’s reelection in electrifying Imo Federal Constituencies rallies
    Joseph Johnson 8 hours ago

    Five Commissioners-designate screened, confirmed for Governor Fubara 
    President Bola Tinubu 9 hours ago

    Supreme Court judgement: Ajaka congratulates Tinubu
    President Tinubu 10 hours ago

    Mamora, Ikuforiji Hail Tinubu’s Supreme Court Victory.
    10 hours ago

    Kogi guber: Former lawmakers throw weight behind Ododo