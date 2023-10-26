Bolaji Basia Reveals the Disadvantages of Being a Promoter

Ace promoter, Saheed Bolaji Ajani widely known as Bolaji Basia has alluded to the distinction between talent and promoter in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

According to him, one of the myriad challenges he faced as a promoter was accrued financial burden due to investing substantial amounts of money upfront to push music and movies for public ginormous consumption.

He added that the life of a promoter is intertwined with the fragile egos of artists which need to be managed skillfully as well as the significant capital a promotional event requires which does not pose immediate return. This financial risk, coupled with unpredictable market dynamics, often creates a daunting environment.

Bolaji recounts that promoters embark on a journey where profits are not guaranteed. He highlighted the situation where promoters might not see returns until every aspect of the film production is reimbursed, leaving them in a precarious financial position. In some unfortunate cases, promoters find themselves gradually recouping their investments while artists and producers move on, sometimes forgetting the initial support provided.

“The disadvantage of being a music promoter is that you will be the one to put money first and you will be the one to get it last,” he said.

Yet, amidst these challenges, Bolaji Basia acknowledges the enduring allure of the creative industry. Unlike conventional businesses where products have a limited shelf life, movies, and music possess a timeless quality. A well-produced film or a hit song can generate revenue for years, even decades, offering a glimmer of hope amidst the uncertainties. The enduring nature of creative work serves as a motivator for promoters, urging them to weather the storms and invest in projects they believe will stand the test of time.

“The advantage is that it’s not like buying and selling. In the creative industry, the job is there forever. If you are lucky to do the project very well, there is money in the industry,” he said.