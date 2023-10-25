Renewed Hope Initiative is Centred Around Families – First Lady

*Says the Renewed Hope Initiative, is centered on programmes meant to empower families across the country.

First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON says a single action can impact a family and community of people, especially the vulnerable ones.

She said this while receiving the Minister of Youth Development, Dr Jamila Ibrahim on courtesy visit to her office at the State House, Abuja.

The First Lady reiterated her initiative, RHI’s commitment towards alleviating the struggles of families especially during and post effects of crisis through empowerment programmes.

“We are looking at the vulnerable areas we can contribute and develop to, by supporting individuals, and families, which is why we went to Jos , and we thank God for the calm and development that God has brought back to the region”

The First Lady said more empowerment programs are in the works for widows of fallen heroes and those in vulnerable communities. For youth development Senator Oluremi Tinubu says the RHI has empowered the youth through ICT training is through collaboration with NITDA.

Applauding the steadfast advocacy by the First Lady for setting the pace and advancing the interest of women in the country, the Minister of Youth Development, Dr Jamila Ibrahim, while speaking on behalf of the Nigerian youth solicited for the support of the First Ladies Office to collaborate on programs centered around youth development and empowerment.

Dr Jamila Ibrahim said collaborative projects will benefit the youth of the country which is in line with President Bola Tinubus Administration of enhanced youth empowerment.

She said, The Nigerian youth constitute more than half the population and a lot of them are “living below poverty lines”

Dr Jamila Ibrahim was previously the Senior Special Assistant to the Kwara State Governor on Sustainable Development Goals and she is presently the youngest Minister of Youth in the country.