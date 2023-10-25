President Tinubu Appoints 9 INEC Resident Electoral Commissioners

President Tinubu Appoints 9 INEC Resident Electoral Commissioners

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 6:11 pm


President Bola Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu

By powers vested in him by Section 154 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999, Amended) and Section 6 of the Electoral Act (2022), President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of nine (9) new Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for a term of five (5) years each, subject to the confirmation of the Nigerian Senate:

Mr. Isah Shaka Ehimeakne   —   Edo State Resident Electoral Commissioner

Mr. Bamidele Agbede   —   Ekiti State Resident Electoral Commissioner

Mr. Jani Adamu Bello   —   Gombe State Resident Electoral Commissioner

Dr. Taiye Ilayasu   —   Kwara State Resident Electoral Commissioner

Dr. Bunmi Omoseyindemi   —   Lagos State Resident Electoral Commissioner

Alhaji Yahaya Bello   —   Nasarawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner

Prof. Mohammed Yalwa   —   Niger State Resident Electoral Commissioner

Dr. Anugbum Onuoha   —   Rivers State Resident Electoral Commissioner

Mr. Abubakar Fawa Dambo   —   Zamfara State Resident Electoral Commissioner

President Tinubu expects the new appointees to abide by the highest standards of professional and ethical conduct in the discharge of their duties, in accordance with his determination to facilitate the establishment of a new and sustainable standard of transparent, fair, and conflict-free electoral conduct in Nigeria.

 

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Olufemi Abioye 2 hours ago

    NAFDAC, SON’s lack of attention to post-product compliance
    President of African Development Bank Group, Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina 3 hours ago

    At World Food Prize Dialogue: AfDB, Partners Vote Additional $1bn To Fund Nigeria’s SAPZs In 24 States
    Pictures of Demian Okoligwe,a 400 level Petrochemical Engineering Student of UNIPORT and his late girlfriend, Justina Otuene,a 300 level Bio-Chemistry student who killed for suspected money ritual 5 hours ago

    Rivers CP Emeka confirms arrest of suspected UNIPORT student for killing girlfriend for money ritual 
    Governor Hope Uzodimma 6 hours ago

    More adoptions for Uzodimma’s reelection in electrifying Imo Federal Constituencies rallies
    Joseph Johnson 8 hours ago

    Five Commissioners-designate screened, confirmed for Governor Fubara 
    President Bola Tinubu 9 hours ago

    Supreme Court judgement: Ajaka congratulates Tinubu
    President Tinubu 10 hours ago

    Mamora, Ikuforiji Hail Tinubu’s Supreme Court Victory.
    10 hours ago

    Kogi guber: Former lawmakers throw weight behind Ododo