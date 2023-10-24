Imo Guber: Ejiogu Canvasses Violence-Free Polls, Joins Others to Sign Peace Accord

Tuesday, October 24, 2023 1:22 pm


In a bid to guarantee peaceful conduct of the November 11th Governorship election in Imo State, Sir Tony Ejiogu, the Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has sued for peace among Imolites, political parties and stakeholders in the State.

Ejiogu made the call after signing a peace accord alongside other candidates at the Assumpta Cathedral in Owerri on Sunday, October 22.

Speaking to newsmen after signing the accord, the APGA candidate said it was important that all political actors and other stakeholders in the state commit to peaceful electoral conduct as the democratic process cannot be deemed credible if it is held in an atmosphere that is devoid of peace.

Ejiogu also used the opportunity to reiterate his commitment to delivering a purposeful, people-centred, servant leadership aimed at delivering social justice, good governance, security, and job employment for the overall development of the state.

“I am truly committed to rebuilding Imo state with your support. In recent times our state has underperformed, and my core mandate is to bring about social-economic change that will touch all the facets of our dear state”.

Ejiogu further maintained that his 5-point agenda for the state has been painstakingly designed to address all the challenges currently experienced while noting that security, local government autonomy, education, employment and welfare of civil servants and pensioners stand tall in his agenda.

According to him, “Our government shall be a reflection of our lifestyle of modesty and accessibility, voting for me under APGA will deliver the Imo state we desire and deserve.”

 

 

