Ecobank Nigeria Marks 10th anniversary of Ecobank Day; Promotes Digital Skills Among Young People

Ecobank Nigeria, an affiliate of Ecobank Group, the leading pan-African banking group, in partnership with Opolo Global Innovation Ltd has embarked on the promotion of digital skills among students of Trinity School, Ojodu and The Harpers School, Gbagada Phase 2, Lagos on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of its annual Ecobank Day. Ecobank Day is Ecobank’s flagship corporate and social responsibility(CSR) event on which Ecobank and its employees give back to their communities.

The activity aligned with the launch of the new three-year Ecobank Day campaign launched across Ecobank’s 33 African affiliates. The theme of the campaign is ‘Transforming Africa Through Education’. The first year of the campaign focuses on digital education and creating opportunities for children and youth to receive the digital skills that they will need for the jobs of tomorrow. Ecobank will be constructing 33 IT laboratories across its footprint as a key part of its Ecobank Day initiatives.

In his comment on the Ecobank Day activities, Bolaji Lawal, Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, said: “Nigeria’s population is forecast to get to 400 million by 2050 and it is vital that we equip our youth with the best possible set of skills that will set them up for tomorrow’s jobs. We are in era of rapid technological advances with digital skills increasingly in demand by employers. We are particularly proud to be part of the new digital education narrative in Nigeria through this activity. I want to thank our partners who made this day a reality for our youths.”

Mrs. Olajumoke Rowaye, The Principal of Trinity School, Ojodu said “ we are grateful to Ecobank Nigeria for this gesture. The computers and training on Artificial intelligence and robotics would go a long away to impacting on our children.” Also, Sunmisola Nwanze, Head Teacher, The Harpers School, Gbagada Phase 2, Lagos said, “ This partnership is amazing. This will further endear us to Ecobank brand. Moreso, we appreciate your training our children on digital skills.”

Ecobank Day has supported and furthered a wide range of important causes every year since 2013. These have been Education for young people in Africa (2013); Malaria prevention and control (2014); Every African child deserves a better future (2015); ICT education in schools and improving maternal health (2016); Safe water management (2017); Orphanages (2018); Cancer (2019); Diabetes (2020); Mental health (2021) and financial literacy and financial inclusion (2022).