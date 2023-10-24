Colleagues, Friends Honour Writer Fatilewa in Day of Tributes

Professional colleagues and friends of the late writer, television and theatre director, Tunji Fatilewa are set to honour him on Thursday 26th October in Ibadan.

The hybrid event tagged ‘Tunji Fatilewa: Celebrating a Creative Legend’ is scheduled to hold between 11am-2pm in NTA Ibadan, the Television House where the deceased started his creative enterprise as a Dramatist in the mid-70s.

The event follows closely a similar honour held a couple of weeks ago for Mr Fatilewa by the FCT chapter of the National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners, NANTAP, an organisation which he led creditably as chairman for some years. Before then, he was the Oyo State Chairman of RATTAWU (the Radio, Television and Theatre Arts Workers’ Union).

According to a statement signed by Dele Morakinyo on behalf of Friends of Tunji Fatilewa, the hybrid programme will feature reminiscences of his glittering professional career and encounters with colleagues as well as tributes and readings from the late author’s works. Spiced with evocative renditions of his choice musical preferences, the celebratory event is conceived as an avenue for some of his old colleagues to be physically reunited while many others are scheduled to join online from across the globe.

Olatunji Fatilewa, 68, a native of Osu in Atakumosa, Osun – a fact he proudly flaunted throughout his life – passed on 5th September after a bout of sickness which lasted a few months.

The late artiste is survived by Desola, his wife of 38 years, three children and equal number of grandchildren.

His remains will be committed to Mother Earth in Abuja on the 10th of November after a funeral service in the federal capital.