First Anniversary: Oyebanji Thanks President, Ex-Governors, Ekiti People, Others

The Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Biodun Oyebanji wishes to thank all Ekiti citizens at home and in the Diaspora as well as friends of the state for their support and participation in the activities marking the first anniversary of the administration which was rounded off with a thanksgiving service on Sunday, October 22nd, 2023.

Specifically, the Governor appreciates President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Senate President Godswill Akpabio, represented by the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, for their support and goodwill messages. He also thanks the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), especially, the National Chairman, Alhaji Abdulahi Ganduje and the National Secretary, Senator Ajibola Bashiru.

The Governor also appreciates his predecessors in office, former Governors Kayode Fayemi; Ayodele Fayose and Niyi Adebayo for being part of the celebration, and for their sundry contributions to the growth and development of the state.

Similarly, the Governor appreciates his colleague- Governors, the Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers, the Speaker and members of the state Assembly, the state judiciary, state executive council and members of Ekiti caucus of the National Assembly.

The Governor also thanks the state civil servants, iyalojas, market leaders, religious leaders, transporters and youths for the success of the anniversary celebration and for their sundry support for the administration right from inception.

Also on the Governor’s appreciation list are the heads of institutions, Labour Leaders, the media, heads of security agencies, private sector players in the state, development partners and the general public.

Governor Oyebanji says the massive support received by the administration remains a source of encouragement and motivation to do more for the people of the state.

While noting that the best is yet to come, the Governor says Ekiti people should expect more in the coming years, especially in the areas of service delivery, project execution, building a more stable economy, support for the less privileged, and shared prosperity for all Ekitikete.