Kogi guber: Yahaya Bello and APC members storm East

Richard Elesho

Kogi state governor Yahaya Bello said he has toiled to unite and develop the state in the last seven and half years. He therefore urged the people to reject ethnic politics and embrace continuity by electing Alhaji Ododo Ahmed Usman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the November 11 governorship election.

Bello made the comments on Saturday in Anyigba at the party’s campaign rally for Kogi East Senatorial District. The rally was attended by party stakeholders from far and near.

“Ethnic politics is selfish interest. Igala agenda is about job creation, development, and prosperity. Don’t be deceived. The APC will win landslide. Victory will be ours at the election. Alhaji Usman Ahmed Ododo is a refined gentleman with cognate experience in public service and politics.

“On assumption of office, we met a state divided along ethnic and other fault lines. We have been able to cement all those fault lines. Today, issues of ethnicity have been buried. Fairness, equity, and justice have replaced mediocrity and ethnicity.

“We have raised youths and women across board. We have built and distributed projects, infrastructure, and empowerment across the board. So much has been achieved in the state, and we can not afford to go back to our dark days,” the governor said.

Director General of the Campaign Council and Minister of Steel Development, Shaibu Abubakar Audu, urged people to vote for the APC. He said the party’s candidate was coming to build and consolidate on the laudable legacies of Governor Yahaya Bello.

“The only agenda for the APC is the Kogi Agenda. The Party has the interest of the whole State. Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo has a vision for the development of the entire state. He will build and consolidate on the legacies of Gov Yahaya Bello.

“We are proud today that Kogi is the most secured state in North Central Nigeria. The APC will provide massive jobs for our teeming youths through the agricultural revolution. The APC is working on expanding the capacity to be able to produce several agricultural produce, particularly in Kogi East.

“I urge you to support the APC and Alhaji Ododo. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who appointed me as Minister of Steel Development, is interested in the vision and success of Kogi State through the development of Ajaokuta Steel.”

Addressing the crowd, candidate, Ododo, said his aspiration was about the people, progress, and unity of the state.

“Let me appeal to the people of Kogi East. Let’s build a united and stronger Kogi State, which we all can be proud of. Let this election be about our people, development, unity, and prosperity. It is my fervent appeal that I’m ready to be a servant leader with no barrier,” he

Ododo thanked the governor for his outstanding achievements and promised to build on his legacies.

Other notable speakers at the rally included the deputy governor Edward Onoja, Senator Jibrin Isah Echocho, and state party chairman Abdullahi Bello.

The campaigners were first at the Palace of Attah Igala in Idah, where they received received royal blessings