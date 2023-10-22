All our votes are for Uzodimma, Orlu women declare

*I appreciate your show of love, say Governor, wife

Orlu women in their numbers met on Saturday at Owerre Nkworji in Nkwerre Local Government Area of Imo State and took a firm decision to cast all their ballots for Governor Hope Uzodimma come November 11, 2023.

They pledged that no single vote of theirs would escape Governor Uzodimma’s All Progressives Congress (APC) ballot box.

The women, no fewer than 5,000 and all gorgeously dressed, said that the Governor has done so well to deserve their votes, not just for the women from Orlu zone, but for all the women and entire people of Imo State.

Orlu zone has 12 local government areas in Imo State and critical to determining who becomes Governor in Imo State.

The women further noted that they are also in support of the Charter of Equity, hence returning Governor Uzodimma to office next month would help to consummate the idea and return of power to another zone when he completes his second term as decided by the Imo State Council of Elders.

The Chairman of the occasion, former Minister of Education States, Rt. Hon. Goodluck Opiah, thanked the women for the rally and their thoughtfulness and resolve to vote massively for Governor Uzodimma, reminding them that the Governor has done so much for them in particular and the people of Imo State in general, to deserve their votes.

Opiah urged the women to reciprocate the love Governor Uzodimma has showered on them with their votes by November 11 and assured them that they will not regret their resolve to cast all their ballots for him to be re-elected.

Speaker after speaker in their goodwill messages reminded the Orlu women that Governor Uzodimma has done so well for Imo State that he deserves their votes and support to continue with the good work he is doing in Imo State.

Those who gave goodwill messages include the Senator representing Imo West, Sen. Osita Izunaso, the wife of the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mrs Oby Anyaehie, the wife of the Deputy Speaker of Imo State, Mrs Adaora Iwuanyanwu, the Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs, Hajia Rabiu Ibrahim, the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs. Nkechi Ugwu ( Chairman, Central Working Committee for the rally), among others.

In her remarks, the Guest Speaker, Dr. (Mrs.) Raymonda Ngozi Obioha, who is the Deputy Registrar, Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Owerri told the Orlu women that their choice of Governor Uzodimma for the November 11 is perfect.

She thanked them for the rally and extolled the proper planning and its overall success.

The Governor’s wife, Barr. Chioma Uzodimma in her address expressed great delight over the rally and said she is confident that the women will not disappoint her.

She reminded them of all the good things the Governor has done for the women in the area of health, women empowerment, youth empowerment, education, among others and urged the Orlu women to use their votes to continue to encourage the Governor to do more for them. She assured them that the her husband will not disappoint them, because he loves to care for the women.

The First Lady assured her fellow Orlu women that after November 11 they will all march together to the Government House to celebrate the reelection of their Governor.

In his remarks, Governor Uzodimma thanked the women for their unlimited support for his administration and promised to do more for them on re-election.

The Governor who reminded them that there is time for everything, said the time has come to take Imo State to that level when everyone will be pleased because of the good governance his government is determined to provide.

Governor Uzodimma reminded the women that his preoccupation now is to help to alleviate hardship in Imo State and that concerning the coming election, he remains the most qualified person to take Imo State to that destination that everyone will be proud of.

He said that he has no fear that the women are for him and will support him, adding, “I appreciate the love the women have shown to me and I will reciprocate the love with good governance.”

Governor Uzodimma urged them to come out on November 11 to cast their votes without and fear and to prove to those who stole his mandate in 2019 before God helped him to recover it that the votes they gave to him then were real.

The event was attended by key political stakeholders from Orlu zone, both men, women and youths.