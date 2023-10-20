Governor Yusuf flags-off foreign scholarship scheme with 1001 Master degree scholars

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Kano state Governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, on Thursday, flagged-off the first batch of 1001 scholars on scholarship, who are billed to bag their Masters degree in universities at India and Uganda.

Five hundred and fifty, out of the number, got their scholarship offer and travel documents, handed over to them by the National Leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso; Emir of Kano, His Highness, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayeeo; Emir of Bichi, His Highness, Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero, among other dignitaries who graced the flagg-off occasion, held at Open Theater, Government House.

The 550 master degree students would depart the shores of Nigeria Friday morning to their various destinations of study, via Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA).

Flagging-off the scholarship scheme, Governor Yusuf, who described Senator Kwankwaso as, “our father, mentor and leader,” promised to continue with all the good policies of Senator Kwankwaso which he implemented through the Kwankwasiyya ideology when he was Governor of the State, particularly, during his second tenure.

Governor Yusuf had served as the Commissioner of Works during Kwankwaso’s second tenure (2011-2015)

Kwankwaso introduced the massive foreign scholarship programme during his second tenure as Kano state Governor.

According to Governor Yusuf, Kwankwaso’s uncommon achievements and exemplary leadership style, have been the life wire of his administration.

He revealed that some of those who benefitted from Kwankwaso’s foreign scholarship scheme are not only members of his cabinet, but part of the think-tanks of the government.

Governor Yusuf named a few of them to include the Commissioner for Higher Education, Dr. Yusuf Ibrahim Kofarmata; the Statistician General of the State, Prof. Aliyu Isa Aliyu; the Special Adviser on Innovation, Dr. Bashir Muzakkir.

Governor Yusuf further stated that, “let me say that the foreign scholarship scheme was initiated by the administration of our mentor, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso.

“Distinguished Senator sponsored three batches of scholars to foreign studies in about 16 countries across the globe.

“This singular effort by his administration has produced many professionals and PhD holders, thousands of masters degree holders, thousands of professionals in medical sciences, engineering, natural sciences, pilots, maritime specialists, etc.

“The practical effort of his Excellency Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso’s administration has been a huge impetus for our administration to continue with this very useful and popular policy of foreign scholarship.

“In this regard, I am very happy to say that some of the products of this policy are today occupying important government positions of authority in the present administration

“Finally ladies and gentlemen, it is my singular honour to flag-off the resumption of foreign scholarship programme of Kano state and the sponsorship of the first set of 550 scholars out of the 1001 to face post graduate studies abroad.”

In his remarks, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso commended the efforts of the state government for continuing with his good legacies.

The former Governor, however, called on the beneficiaries to ensure that they become good ambassadors of Kano state.

Kwankwaso admonished them to put in their best so that they can make Kano and Nigeria proud.