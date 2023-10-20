Ekiti New Law Protects Electricity Users Against Extortion, Says Oyebanji

* It is now pay as you use, Governor insists

The Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, has declared that the Electricity Distribution Companies would henceforth find it herculean to cheat electricity users in the State due to the enactment of a new law that shields the users against brazen extortion.

The Governor revealed that the new law now mandates the users to pay based on electricity used, thereby prohibiting the estimated billing system that subjects the citizens to outrageous bills monthly.

Oyebanji disclosed this in Omuo Ekiti, headquarters of Ekiti East Local Government Council on Wednesday, while commissioning the 33KV electricity network extended to communities in Ekiti East, Ayekire and Gbonyin Local Government Areas, that had been in total black out for over a decade.

Addressing the people of the area who thronged the venue of the commissioning held at Iworo junction in the town, the Governor said such ugly situation, whereby communities will be in perpetual darkness for years won’t reoccur in Ekiti again, particularly under his leadership.

Insisting that consumers of electricity are now well protected by law, Oyebanji said: “I have signed a new bill into law that will make it impossible for anybody to cheat electricity users. Let me also say openly here that the reconnection project was fully funded by the state government, the BEDC didn’t play any role in it.

“Estimated billing has been the problem, but if you pay for what you used, nobody will complain. The new law will never allow anybody to cheat us in Ekiti, because you will now be paying for what you use. That they will come and cheat us will not happen again”.

Oyebanji , who sympathised with the people for being plunged into unwarranted darkness for over a decade, said such tendency is capable of grinding the economic activities of the people to a halt.

“It is very bad that you were made to be in darkness for over a decade. We know the importance of light , we are not unaware that being cut off from the national grid can hinder economic growth of our communities.

“In concluding this project, we encountered a lot of challenges. Apart from the challenge we faced with the National Electricity Regulatory Commission(NERC), we also had other challenges to make this project successful. That is why we must protect all the facilities in our communities against vandalism.

“We did this because if we are able to solve the problem of electricity, our dams are functional and it will be easy for us to pump water into our reservoirs. There is a connect between the two.

“I want to appreciate the traditional rulers and other citizens for their clamness during the turbulent time. But try and protect those electricity installations. Let me give you assurances that your light will be regular and nobody can vandalise it . This ugly situation will never occur in our communities again”.

The Governor said that the restoration of electricity in some of the communities would aid the provision of portable water by the Government. According to him the government had rehabilitated three major dams but could not put them to proper use because of Ty e absence of electricity. “ So, aside boosting economic activities, electricity will also boost water supply to our communities” the Governor said.

The Commissioner for Infrastructure and Public Utilities, Prof. Bolaji Aluko, described the restoration of electricity to the Local governments demonstrated how committed Governor Oyebanji is to fasttrack investment to the state.

“This electricity restoration showed that Governor Oyebanji places high priority on promoting industrial development and committed to attracting investments to Ekiti to buoy the economic prosperity that would improve the standards of living of the citizens”.

Passing a verdict of good performance on the Governor, a member of the House of Representatives, representing Ekiti South Federal Constituency 2, Hon. Femi Bamisile, said Oyebanji was able to restore electricity to some sections of Ekiti due to hardwork and dedication to duty.

Tactically endorsing the governor for a second term, Bamisile added :”You have just spent one-year, it remains seven years for you. The governor has done good, allmof us as Ekiti are going to repay him with support and votes”.

The APC State Chairman, Paul Omotoso, who is from that axis of Ekiti, revealed that Oyebanji has been able to demonstrate the essence of existence of government and leadership, saying the entire Gbonyin, Ekiti East and Ayekire council areas encountered harrowing experiences while in darkness for about 13 years.

“Some people said politics is about lies, but Governor Oyebanji has been able to show that governance is about prioritising the welfare of the people and that is exactly what our governor is doing. So, let us continue to support him. He has not disappointed us. The governor has not requested for a second term, but his second term is sure” .

Applauding the Governor for the gesture, the Olomuo of Omuo Ekiti, Oba Noah Omonigbehin, revealed that all the traditional rulers in Ekiti would continually support the Governor, not for partisanship, but for what he has done to liberate the people from sufferings and anguish.

Oba Omonigbehin tasked the Governor on the expediency of putting Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) to be more responsive in electricity supply, rather than devoting its time rolling out bills and collecting money on monthly basis.

Residents of the three council areas went into a frenzy of celebration as the Governor switched on the light. Ojo Adekunle, a welding technician said he is hopeful his business that has gone down would bounce back with the restoration of electricity in the area.

*Expect more road projects next year, Oyebanji assures Ekiti citizens

Also, Governor Oyebanji has assured the people of the state that the best has not been seen in terms of performance under his administration, promising to accelerate the development pedal in his second year and deliver more democracy dividends.

He said the government will undertake more road projects next year based on numerous requests by towns and villages as well as the commencement of the World Bank assisted Rural Access to Market Project, that will focus essentially on rural roads linking farms to markets.

The Governor stated that he has been able to overcome many challenges in the last 12 months to keep some of his electioneering campaign promises, especially in infrastructure upgrade pledging that his administration is primed to do much more in the second year.

Oyebanji spoke in Isinbode-Ekiti, Ayekire Local Government Area of the state, on Wednesday, while flagging off the reonstruction of Ikole-Ara-Isinbode road to connect Ekiti South Senatorial District to the Northern axis of the state.

Oyebanji, who apologised to the community for the agony the commuters plying the route must have experienced on the highly deplorable road, said the year of excruciating pain has gone with the commencement of the reconstruction work.

Oyebanji described the gesture as keeping to the promise he made while campaigning across the state, assuring that he would keep to all the social contracts signed with the people to build a trust between the government and the governed.

Tracing the trajectories of government’s interventions on the road, Oyebanji said: “You know that this road has undergone three stages of rehabilitation, but all were short-lived. But this present reconstruction is going to be total.

“All the lapses witnessed in the previous rehabilitation activities shall be corrected to make this one last and durable.

“We are assuring you that as we begin the second year of this administration, greater things shall continue to happen to our people. We will continue to fulfil all our promises to you, that is our pledge and we shall keep to it.

“I want to charge the contractor handling the project to do a good job that he has been known for and it must be delivered in record time”.

Branding the Ikole-Ara-Isinbode road as central to economic development of that axis, the Commissioner for Works, Mr. Sola Adebayo, said Oyebanji’s government is expending humongous sum of money on rehabilitation and reconstruction of roads on the premise that it was a propelling force for improved industrial development and investment drives.

Adebayo urged the company handling the road project to deliver the best job and finish in record time to be able to meet the yearnings of the motorists .

Applauding the Governor for the gesture, the Onisin of Isinbode, Oba Adesoji Akinyemi, said the road was the shortest route from Ekiti to Kwara, commending the Governor for being a promise keeper, which he demonstrated with the project and the restoration of light to entire Gbonyin Local Government Area .