Sanwo-Olu, Abiodun, Dangote, others bid Akintola Williams farewell

•He was an outstanding Nigerian, big Lagosian, says Lagos Governor

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday joined his Ogun State counterpart, Prince Dapo Abiodun and Chairman of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, among other eminent Nigerians, for the funeral service of the first indigenous chartered accountant in Nigeria and elder statesman, Chief Akintola Williams.

The funeral service held at the Shell Hall of the Muson Centre, Onikan by the Wesley Cathedral Olowogbowo, Lagos, was also attended by former Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun; founder of Zenith Bank, Mr. Jim Ovia and former Minister of Foreign Affairs, General Ike Nwachukwu (rtd), cap­tains of industry, bank execu­tives, bishops, priests, family, friends and associates of the deceased both home and abroad.

Speaking at the funeral service, Governor Sanwo-Olu, described the late Williams as an outstanding Nigerian and big Lagosian.

He said: “At 104, how well would you describe a man that God first blessed with a long life and for a very long time, good health, and he had shown leadership at all levels? He was an outstanding Nigerian; a man who took his professional colleagues to enviable level worldwide.

“He was also a lover of God, a churchgoer, and a man who built the altar of a church. He had all of the pillars to tick as a good man. We can only wish the family all the very best.

“To the country, we have lost an outstanding Nigerian and for us in Lagos, we lost a big Lagosian. We will continue to have memories of the hospitable life that he lived. I will miss him personally. I believe he lived a good life.”

Also speaking, Governor Abiodun said the footprint of the late Akintola Williams will remain in the sand of time for many years because of what he stood for during his lifetime.

He said: “Baba (Akintola Williams) was an exceptional Nigerian because the Almighty God granted him the grace to live up to 104 years old. I am not sure we know many Nigerians that lived that long.

“He was a man after God’s heart. He was a big philanthropist and a lover of music. He was a man whose footprint will remain in the sand of time for many years for all that he stood for.

“On behalf of the government and the entire people of Ogun State and my family, we commiserate, congratulate and celebrate with the members of Baba’s immediate family and friends, the government and people of Lagos State, and of course Nigeria at large. We pray that God Almighty will grant the family and well-wishers the heart to bear the colossal loss.”

In his sermon, the Prelate Emeritus of the Methodist Church Nigeria, Dr. Sunday Makinde, urged family, friends and associates to immortalise the deceased by supporting the Akintola Williams Centenary Building Project of the Church.