Roles of law enforcement agencies crucial in fight against corruption, CP Gumel

Kano state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel outlines roles of law enforcement agencies in the fight against corruption in his keynote address at a one-day Anti-corruption Symposium organized by Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission in collaboration with Kano state Police Command held at Kano Anti- Corruption Institute, Goron Dutse, Kano

I remain grateful to Kano State Government and the Chairman of Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission (PCACC) for the privilege given to me standing before you and discussing issue of utmost importance, which is the “Roles of Law Enforcement Agencies in the Fight Against Corruption”. As we all know, corruption is generally a cancer which, if the right solutions are not found to fight it, eats up very fabric of the society. It also hinders progress, distort justice, and undermine public trust. Speaking on behalf of all the Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) that are here present keep reminding us that we are the set of people that all citizens look forward to, as custodians of law and order. Therefore, it is our constitutional responsibility to ensure that we play the pivotal enforcement role towards totally eradicating this menace from our society.

2. In a country where civic consciousness is being embedded on the mindsets of its citizens, law enforcement agencies must be at the forefront of the battle against corruption by serving as the guardians of justice and vanguards of the law. Therefore, this seminar is reminding us to put our thinking-caps for being saddled with the enormous tasks and responsibilities of not only maintaining law and order, detecting and investigating criminal activities, but also providing security, and ensuring that justice is served. In the context of corruption, our roles become even more significant because we are tasked with exposing and prosecuting those who engage in corrupt practices, regardless of their social standing, status, or influence.

3. At topmost, it is crucial to take recognize of the magnitude of this devastating challenge that we face in our today’s society. Corruption is not a problem that is solely linked to one particular sector or institution; it permeates every level of the society, affecting both public and private institutions. Therefore, the fight against corruption requires a multi-faceted approach. The law enforcement agencies are the critical components, especially because they serve as the vanguard. On the foregoing, I deem it right to say that the law enforcement agencies are playing vital roles in the fight against corruption. May I seek your indulgence to elaborate on a few key areas where our involvement is indispensable:

Prevention and Deterrence: Going forward, law enforcement agencies must prioritize prevention. In doing this, we must work hand-in-hand with the governments at all levels, the civil society organizations, and the general public, in order for us to have the requisite measures and strategies in place that can effectively deter corruption. These measures and strategies include but not limited to the employment of proactive strategies such as public education campaigns, raising awareness about the damaging consequences of corruption and the detrimental impact it has on our society. The knowledge of promoting a culture of transparency, accountability, and ethical behaviour is also required. In Kano state for example, the Police Command in an effort to ensure a safer and better secure all-sector environment, is employing the use of both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches (Carrots and Sticks) towards tackling crimes, particularly those identified as bottle-necks to progress and development. At this time, I am proud to mention that these prevention strategies are yielding the desired results.

Investigation and Enforcement: One of the primary responsibilities of law enforcement agencies, is the conduct of investigation and enforcement of laws set out, in this context, for the regulation of corruption. We must therefore use all our available skills to pursue corruption cases diligently, through painstaking gathering of evidence, and ensuring that those involved are made to face the full wrath of the law. This requirement is a commitment we must all recognize because it is what makes us professionals, as well as reinforce our thoroughness during investigations, and speaks on our integrity.

Collaboration and Cooperation: As I have always said, there is no stand-alone agency that can claim the monopoly of effective security. Therefore, effective combating corruption necessitates honest collaborative efforts. Law enforcement agencies must establish stronger partnerships and synergy among themselves. This is in the same pulse that relevant stakeholders, including anti-corruption bodies, the judiciary, the civil society organizations, and the public should. As police officers, in our daily dealings, we are doing so by employing strategies such as collaborative and community policing. Therefore it is by working together with common commitments, determination, pooling of resources together, sharing intelligence, increased coordination of efforts and strengthening the collective fight, we can defeat corruption and other related crimes. Additionally, we must look for honest and strong partnerships to collaborate with the international partners, including the relevant international law enforcement agencies and organizations from the global space.

This is because corruption knows no boundaries and it often involves transnational criminal networks. Thank God, according to International rating, Nigeria’s INTERPOL is the best among the most active in Africa. By cooperating with our global counterparts, sharing intelligence, and coordinating efforts, we can effectively counteract these networks and bring corrupt individuals to justice.

Furthermore, it is crucial to recommend that all law enforcement agencies should set up specialized units that will be dedicated to combating corruption. These units should be equipped with the necessary resources, tools, and expertise to conduct thorough investigations into corrupt practices and activities. The Nigeria Police Force under the able leadership of IGP Kayode Egbetokun and indeed Kano State Command is currently staffed with units such as Public Complaints Response Unit domiciled at the office of the Commissioner of Police and directly supervised by the CP. In furtherance, we have the X-Squad and the IGP Monitoring Unit that visits the command periodically. This is in addition to our daily engagements and collaboration with other anti-corruption agencies, such as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC); the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offenses Commission (ICPC). Others are the Public Complaints Bureau, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC); the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB); the National Communication Commission (NCC); the National Identify Management Commission (NIMC), including the relevant financial institutions, such as CBN, NFIU and the Police Service Commission (PSC) playing the constitutional roles of oversight function. These are the ways the Police institution is being strengthened for the collective fight and towards successful prosecution of all manners of corrupt individuals.

Going forward, we must emphasize the value of public trust and engagement. The law enforcement agencies must actively involve the public in the fight against corruption because citizens are the ultimate beneficiaries of our efforts. Through community outreach programs, awareness campaigns, and citizen-participation initiatives, we can strengthen the bond between law enforcement and the public. We can also do this by creating a unified front against corruption. Also, the law enforcement agencies must consider prioritizing the protection of informants, whistle-blowers, and witnesses. These individuals play vital roles in exposing corruption and providing essential evidence for prosecutions. We must, therefore, ensure their safety and provide them with the necessary support and protection. It is only by doing so that we can encourage more individuals to come forward and bolster the fight against corruption.

Continuing Training and Capacity Building: To effectively combat corruption, law enforcement agencies must possess the necessary skills, knowledge, and resources. This involves implementing comprehensive training programs for officers to enhance the requisite knowledge and understanding of corruption and its detrimental effects. Continuous training and capacity-building programmes are essential ingredients towards improving our capabilities in, especially investigating complex financial crimes, and effective utilization and use of the advanced forensic techniques, and being ahead of evolving trends in corrupt practices. Let all be committed to investing in the officers and equipping them with the needful skills towards tackling corruption in the most effective and appropriate manner.

Real-time display of Integrity and Accountability: Law enforcement agencies must lead by example in the fight against corruption. We must prioritize integrity and accountability across all ranks. We can all do that through the strengthening of internal systems for reporting and addressing corruption as it is crucial. This includes instilling a zero-tolerance policy for corruption, promoting ethical conduct, and ensuring that officers are held accountable for any wrongdoing. By fostering a culture of integrity, we can serve as role models for society and lead by example.

4. In conclusion, the fight against corruption requires collective and unwavering commitment from all stakeholders. On my assumption of duty as the Commissioner of Police for Kano State Command on 2nd May 2023, we have being operating under three key pillars viz: (1) open door policy, (2) zero tolerance for corruption, and (3) professionalism. On the overall, we will steadfastly remain committed to ensuring the ethical standards of justice and upholding the principles of transparency, accountability, and integrity. With collective efforts, we can build a society free from the clutches of corruption, where the rule of law prevails, and our institutions truly serve the people. Let us stand united in this endeavour and work tirelessly and assiduously to secure a brighter future for Kano State and our beloved Nation at large.

5. Thank you and God bless.