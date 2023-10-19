No amount of intimidation will stop us from fighting corruption- Muhuyi

Thursday, October 19, 2023 2:04 pm


Bar. Muhuyi with participants during the Symposium

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

The Chairman of Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission, Bar. Muhuyi Magaji Rimin Gado, has vowed to continue the fight against corruption and corrupt practices in the state, even in the face of intimidation from highly placed politicians.

He spoke during a one-day Anti-corruption Symposium organized by the Commission, in collaboration with Kano state Police Command.

According to him, the Commission has continued to record successes in the fight against corruption in the state, even though there are plots by highly placed “corrupt” individuals to undermine the Commission and its staff.

Bar. Muhuyi regretted that some powerful individuals in the state whose names are on the blacklist of the Commission went as far as trying to sow seeds of discord between the Commission and its sister federal agencies such as the EFCC and ICPC.

He further hinted that some staff of the Commission, particularly, police officers working under the Commission suffered persecution as some of them were transferred outside the state, at the instance of “corrupt” individuals who has cases to answer before the Commission.

He, however, advised anybody that wants to challenge the Commission to approach the Court, instead of resorting to intimidation and harassment.

The state Governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Abdullahi Baffa Bichi, commended Bar. Muhuyi for his commitment in the fight against corruption.

He regretted that the immediate-past administration took the state backward due to “massive corruption” but insisted that the present administration has come to restore the hope of the people.

Governor Yusuf also commended security agencies for their unallpyed support in the fight against corruption, as well as their commitment to keep ensuring security of lives and property in the state.

In his keynote address, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel, said the theme of the symposium: “Roles of Law Enforcement Agencies in the Fight Against Corruption,” was very timely.

He further stated that: “We all know, corruption is generally a cancer which, if the right solutions are not found to fight it, it eats up very fabric of the society.

“It also hinders progress, distort justice, and undermine public trust. Speaking on behalf of all the Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) that are here present keep reminding us that we are the set of people that all citizens look forward to, as custodians of law and order.

“Therefore, it is our constitutional responsibility to ensure that we play the pivotal enforcement role towards totally eradicating this menace from our society.”

 

