Liberia’s Presidential Run-Off On 7 November, 2023 – NEC

Liberia’s Presidential Run-off election, NEC,

Abubakar Hashim, Monrovia

Liberia’s NEC has officially declared a run-off on 7, November, the second Tuesday, from the official declaration of the first round results.

Incumbent Weah slightly leads by 43.7%, while his arch challenger, Boakai, 43.49% from 99.5% of processed votes in the 10 October elections.

NEC further revealed that first round votings will be repeated in some parts in 3 counties, namely, Montserrado, Sinoe and Nimba, due to massive malpractices by unidentified people.

The elections have been widely peaceful, transparent and credible.

Robust horse trainings have begun, amid cat calls and intense bargaining.