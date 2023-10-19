Liberia’s Presidential Run-Off On 7 November, 2023 – NEC

Thursday, October 19, 2023 8:42 pm
Liberia’s Presidential Run-off election, NEC,
Abubakar Hashim, Monrovia
Liberia’s NEC has officially declared a run-off on 7, November, the second Tuesday, from the official declaration of the first round results.
Incumbent Weah slightly leads by 43.7%, while his arch challenger, Boakai, 43.49% from 99.5% of processed votes in the 10 October elections.
NEC further revealed that first round votings will be repeated in some parts in 3 counties, namely, Montserrado, Sinoe and Nimba, due to massive malpractices by unidentified people.
The elections have been widely peaceful, transparent and credible.
Robust horse trainings have begun, amid cat calls and intense bargaining.
