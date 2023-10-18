Police nab 42- year old man for alleged rape of his 13 -years old maid in Rivers

*Suspect is married with three children and lives the wife

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Again, the Rivers State Police Command has arrested one Kolowale,a 42- year offshore worker for allegedly raping his 13-year old female house maid at Ejekwu street,Eneka in Obio/Akpor Local Government area.

The Public Relations Officer, PPRO ,of the Rivers State Police Command,SP Grace Iringe Koko, confirmed the development to our reporter, added that the suspect is being detained as investigation is ongoing.

However, findings by our Correspondent show that the suspect as a rig worker who earns not less than N800,000 per month is married and lives with his wife and are blessed with three children.

It was gathered that the suspect was arrested by the Human Rights Desk of the Rivers State Police Command headquarters, Moscow road, Port Harcourt, following a compliant by concerned neighbours who the teenage girl ran to after her alleged defilement by the suspect.

It was learnt that some of the women in the vicinity had examined the private part of the teenage girl to ascertain the veracity of her claim and were shocked to observe the level of damage done to the minor’s female organ.

We learnt that some of the neighbours based on the strength of their findings,quickly alerted the Police on the incident. We also reliably gathered that the result of medical examination conducted on the teenage girl showed that her private part was penetrated.

In a related development, on Tuesday October 17, the Rivers State Police command confirmed the rearrest of a 22-year-old, Raymond Isiodu, from Obagi Community in Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni Local Government Area of the state, for allegedly defiling an 11-year-old girl.

The Command Police Public Relations Officer, Grace Iringe-Koko, who confirmed this in a press statement said the suspect was rearrested in the early hours of Tuesday, October 17.

“Following serious manhunt launched for the suspect by the DPO and his operatives, the suspect was arrested this early morning,17th October,2023, and will be transferred to State Criminal Investigation Department(SCIID), Port Harcourt for further investigation.”

Meanwhile, Our Correspondent reports that under the Child Rights Law of Rivers State,2004, Section 31,(i,ii) stipulates Life imprisonment upon conviction of an Adult raping or defiling a minor.