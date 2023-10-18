Liberia Elections: Voting Set To Be Repeated in 3 counties On Friday 20

Abubakar Hashim/Monrovia

Liberia’s NEC has announced voting is set to be repeated in some parts of capital city of Montserrado, Sinoe and Nimba counties on Friday, 20, after ballots were tampered with by unknown and yet unidentified people.

Incumbent President George Weah had taken a slight lead of 43.79%, against his arch rival, Joseph Boakai, 43.49%, a difference of 5,456 votes or 0.03%, from a total of 99.5% of votes processed by NEC.

In 2017, Weah, then opposition candidate, polled 61.5% to Boakai of the then ruling Unity Party, who polled 38.5%, putting Weah then in a commanding lead in the first round in 2017. This show of strength was however depleted in last week’s elections due to multilayered reasons.

However, whoever comes out on top in the first round, will have advantage of greater momentum in the run-off.

This puts Weah at an advantage, with horse trading currently ongoing with other formidable contestants, like Lusaine, Appleton, Gongloe, Cummings and others.

Liberia has showcased a transparent and credible election that other West African countries should emulate.