Kano Commissioner of Police debunks allegation of recruiting criminals into the police force

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Kano state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel, has reacted to an online news platform reports that the Command recruited criminals into the force.

He described the story as not only malicious, but a calculated attempt to destroy the reputable image of Kano State Police Command.

Putting the record straight, CP Gumel told journalists in his office, on Tuesday, that Nasiru Abdullahi, described as a criminal by the online newsplatform is among the 222 repentant influential youths in Kano granted amnesty by the state government.

According to him, following the directive of the state Governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, the repentant influential youths who were hitherto ideal and tools in hand of disgruntled politicians and other enemies of the state who used them to foment trouble, were properly profiled and reformed.

He further stated that out of the 222 influential youths, 50 volunteered to help the police in fighting crime and criminal activities of which Nasiru Abdullahi is among them.

The Kano police boss faulted reports that Kano state Police Command was training constabularies at a training school within the Command and wondered when and where the state Command built a training school.

“I am aware that the Sahara Reporters has no Correspondent or Reporter here in Kano. They have not been following our events. I am rather surprised how and where they are getting such fake news,” he said.

According to him, “the very report credited to Sahara Reporters is not only malicious, but laughable. All the 222 influential youths who surrendered themselves were properly profiled.

” The state Governor, His Excellency, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf who already gave them amnesty directed us to profile them and find out where they can fit in for skills acquisition and human empowerment.

” Out of the 222 influential youths, 50 of them volunteered to help the police in fighting crime and criminal activities in the state. Nasiru Abdullahi is one of them.”

CP Gumel further stated that further Investigations indicated that Nasiru Abdullahi has no criminal records in any court of law, “and I challenge anybdy to go and verify this fact.

“It is very unfortunate that some people are bent on tarnishing the image and reputation of the Nigerian Police, but they will not succeed. The Command will remain committed in protecting the lives and property of citizens.

” We appeal to the public to disregard such reports. The general public should continue to have confidence in the commitment of the Kano State Police Command to keep protecting lives and property in the state.

“Citizens in Kano state should continue to live in peace and harmony and keep providing useful information on suspicious movements of person (s) and items (s).

” The police in Kano have mapped out community-led comprehensive security network that will sustain our efforts in flushing out criminal elements in the state,” he stated.