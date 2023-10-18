How fleeing rape suspect was rearrested over alleged defilement of 11-year-old girl in Rivers

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police command has confirmed the rearrest of a 22-Year-Old, Raymond Isiodu, from Obagi Community in Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni Local Government Area of the state, for allegedly defiling an 11-year-old girl.0

The Command Police Public Relations Officer, Grace Iringe-Koko, who confirmed this in a press statement said the suspect was rearrested in the early hours of to, Tuesday, October 17.

The command also debunked earlier reports claiming alleged compromise of the case by Obite Police Station,in Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni local Government Area.

According to the Spokesperson, “the Rivers State Police Command wishes to clarify reports of alleged compromise of the case of alleged defilement of an eleven year old girl(namewitheld) at Ogbogu,Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA in Rivers State by Obite Police Station.

“The suspect one Raymond Isiodu aged 22 year of Obagi Community in Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni (ONELGA) was released to a reliable surety due to some unforseen circumstance after his arrest while investigation was ongoing.

“The suspect, who was supposed to report back to the station, fled after he was released to a reliable surety.

“Following serious manhunt launched for the suspect by the DPO and his operatives, the suspect was arrested this early morning,17th October,2023, and will be transferred to State Criminal Investigation Department(SCIID), Port Harcourt for further investigation.”

The Rivers Police command reiterated that, the Rivers State Police command is committed to ensuring justice in any criminal case that the suspect(s) will face the justice.

Recall that one Benjamin Enyeoha, a native of Obuogu in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers state had accused Obite Police station of compromising an alleged defilement of his eleven year old niece by 22 years old man, one Mr. Raymond.

Mr Enyeoha had told Journalists he came back from Port Harcourt and I was told that the girl (my niece) was raped and the person in questuon, one Raymond who raped her is in Police station at Obite.

“I rushed to Obite Police station at Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA) of Rivers state .The girl was raped at Obuogu in ONELGA. The Police gave us Police extract. They precisely told us to go to Doctor’s Without Borders at Port Harcourt, which we went and got the certificate, Sexual Violence Certificate .We returned and gave it to them while the boy was there.

He recalled that when they got there with the Doctor’s report, the Police took it and refused to take action. The Police detained the man two weeks and later released him without their knowledge.

Enyeoha further alleged that he went there and requested that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, Port Harcourt, they refused.

“I even told them to transfer it to Ahoada or Omoku Police station they refused.

“What they did is they started threatening me, even as we got there with the mother of the girl they pushed the mother of the girl, threatened her and pushed her at the back of the counter there. Some people that followed us started begging them, when they released her( mother of the girl) we left home.

“Within two weeks they released the suspect on bail without our knowledge .Because of that I got annoyed, I have to petition the State Commissioner of Police to come to my aid.

“The Doctor’s report stated that the victim was penetrated, that the victim has injuries on her libia. The Doctor’s report photocopy is with me while the original is with the Police.

“The incident happened August,2023 and the medical certificate in Doctor’s without border was issued to us on 14th August,2023.I am calling on the Police Commissioner to come to my aide because I need Justice, any time I go there the Police will threaten me. They have compromised”.

Our correspondent also cited a petition written by Enyeoha to Commissioner of Police, Rivers state dated October 13th,which was received by the office of the Commissioner .