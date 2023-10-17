Police nab alleged Job Scammer for duping Job Seekers Million of Naira in Rivers

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

A job scam syndicate known as Philip Odereghi Oghogho, who allegedly defrauded some of persons several millions of naira promising them jobs at the Rivers State University,Port Harcourt was today, Tuesday, October 17, arrested by the Police.

The suspect ran out of luck when he was arrested at the premises of the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital,UPTH,Choba, near Port Harcourt,the State capital. He allegedly fleeced desperate potential job seekers by promising them (Academic and Non Academic) positions at the Rivers State University.

Narrating how the suspect was arrested,Prince Wiro, a journalist and human rights advocate who is the National Coordinator of Centre for Basic Rights Protection And Accountability Campaign said the suspect was arrested following months of surveillance and tracking.

He said the issue of alleged fraud came to the attention of the organization last year, December, and since then the organization put the activities of the suspect under the security radar monitoring his illegal activities.

Mr Wiro said fortunately, on Tuesday,October 17,2023, an Executive member of the organization, acting on credible intelligence, saw the suspect inside the premises of UPTH and raised alarm, which attracted the hospital security that arrested him.

Mr Wiro called on the Rivers State University to make a clear statement on the claims by the suspect that he is working with some powerful persons in the institution to give people employment.

The Rights Advocate also demanded that the matter should be investigated and if the suspect is found culpable he should be made to face justice.

One of the victims, Otavaino Stephens, who spoke to journalists on behalf of others said “My name is Otaviano Stephens;

“The man,Philip said he works with Rivers State University directly that is why we were confident to work with him

“He said we are meant to pay 250,000 naira each to get the Job since he is working with the school directly. With the confidence that he is working with the institution,he asked us to transfer the money to him.

“Some of us paid cash,some paid with transfer. He collected N200,000 from a man I brought to him and me.

“The one I am aware we are more than fifteen persons,all this while, we have being waiting for the employment to come,to no avail.We have being calling,calling him on phone, but he kept assuring us to be patient and hold on that next, next month and things like that.

“We paid him money since last year March/April.We wanted him to pay us all the money that he had taken for the job he said he would give us that he had not given to us.

He collected from some persons 450,000 naira,some 300,000 naira some 250,000 naira”, the victim s alleged.

At the time of filing this report, the suspect is being conveyed to Choba Police station after he was handed over to the Police by the institution’s internal security officers who came to the hospital following calls to Rivers State Police control room.

SP Grace Iringe-Koko, Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO,also confirmed the arrest of the suspect and assured that investigations would commence immediately.