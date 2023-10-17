Liberia Elections: Weah, Boakai in Another Presidential Run-Off Battle

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 9:17 am


President George Weah, right and Joseph Boakai

President George Weah, right and Joseph Boakai, opposition leader

Abubakar Hashim/Monrovia

It is now certain, with 92.82% of the votes now processed by NEC from the tightly contested October 10 Presidential elections, opposition leader and former VP, Joseph Boakai, is narrowly ahead of incumbent President George Weah by 43.70% to 43,65%, a difference of a very small margin of point 5%.

This the tightest race in Liberia’s democratic history!

The remaining 7% votes to be announced by NEC is so insignificant and inconsequential to produce a first round winner.

This means it is absolutely certain that incumbent Weah, 57, of the ruling Coalition of Democratic Change CDC and opposition candidate Boakai, 79, of the Unity Party UP, will battle in another run-off vote in two weeks, similar to what happened in 2017 between the two arch rivals.

Meanwhile, ECOWAS has continued with a plea for sustainable peace, in accordance with the Farmington River Peace Accord signed by all political stakeholders and endorsed by ECOWAS, AU and the UN, before the elections.

