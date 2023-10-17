Liberia Elections: Incumbent Weah Slightly Leads To Run-Off

Liberia Elections: Incumbent Weah Slightly Leads To Run-Off

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 7:55 pm


President Weah and Boakai

Abubakar Hashim, Monrovia

As 99.6% of total processed votes released today by NEC, incumbent President Weah narrowly leads with 43.79%, against his arch challenger, Boakai, with 43.49%.

Never in the 175 -year electoral history of Africa’s oldest nation has there been so tight, neck and neck, presidential race.

The run-off will be conducted in two weeks. A robust horse trading with the other 18 contestants in the race at run-off stage has already commenced. Strategic meetings are quietly taking place on the sidelines of vote counting, followed with nurctunal meetings.

With this marginal lead, the Weah camp has commenced intense political rapprochement, as it sounds as a wake up call to the marginal lead in the first ballot.

Liberians have voted in a rational manner, devoid of ethnic or tribal sentiments.

The run-off will be an intense battle between the once football star, Weah and the “Papay”, Boakai, who was VP for 12 years under former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    45 mins ago

    Babachir Lawal is a burden unto himself and in need of counsel
    3 hours ago

    Police nab alleged Job Scammer for duping Job Seekers Million of Naira in Rivers
    3 hours ago

    Appointment: Tinubu fair to all regions, says Arthur Eze
    Speaker Obasa 3 hours ago

    Poor Roads: Lagos Assembly Invites Ministry Of Works, Others
    Nigerian Army Officers 3 hours ago

    286 Army Officers To write Captain Major Examination
    3 hours ago

    Protect Govt Facilities in Your Domain, Oyebanji Urges Ekiti Citizens
    4 hours ago

    Tinubu felicitates Ooni of Ife at 49
    5 hours ago

    Oyebanji promises better future for Ekiti, as administration marks first anniversary