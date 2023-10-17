Abia govt says it didn’t send Northerners at Lokpanta cattle market back home

Sam Obinna Ibe/ Umuahia.

Abia State Government has debunked the rumour making the rounds that it sent Northerners trading at Lokpanta cattle market at Umunneochi local government area of Abia State packing saying that there is no iota of truth to that effect.

This clarification was dropped by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security matters,Navy Commander Macdonald Uba retrd while briefing newsmen at Government House, Umuahia this evening.

He noted that contrary to insinuations in some quarters,that the state government only insisted that since spate of recent kidnapping in the State were traced along Lokpanta Uturu axis,that the said market will no longer be a residential but a daily market like others around the country.

Uba who pointed out that the spate of insecurity was getting out of hand,hence the need to stop recurrence by making Lokpanta a daily market as against a residential one.

The Special Adviser to the Governor however called on the public to discountenance the rumour that Abia State Government told Northern community at Lokpanta market to go back to the North instead said to curb kidnapping around the area, government has decided that Lokpanta cattle market will no longer a residential but a daily market.

Uba however said that the spate of kidnapping in recent times had been traced to Lokpanta cattle market said to be a safe haven for some undesirable elements to carry out their evil deeds.

According to the Security Adviser,” Lokpanta and Uturu axis have been under siege since this government came into power,steps were taken to stop the spate of kidnapping through the launch of operation Crush.

He explained that Lokpanta market started from a place called Garki,then moved to Ubakala, from there to Okigwe until the former Governor,Dr Orji Uzor Kalu moved the market to present location at Lokpanta between 15years to 18 years,but unfortunately the market dwellers have not been able to curtail the excesses of bad elements that infiltrated into the market.

The Security Adviser who maintained that having allowed security to get out of hand,the Lokpanta was a place ransom were paid by those kidnapped around that area,this prompted warned that the market should not be safe haven for criminals but the meeting the state government had with their leaders , used one vehicle to block the median then allow a bus to pass only for the driver and Passengers fell victims of kidnapping.

“What we did was to dismantle the median,three weeks ago,we carried out a deliberate,measured action and brothels numbering over 160 rooms were brought down, arrest were made and millions of naira was discovered” Security Adviser said.

To curtail this ugly development,Navy Commander Macdonald Uba retrd said that the government has intentions of fencing round the market to be a daily market like Ariaria International market Aba, Ladipo market,Mushin Lagos,Alaba International market, Lagos and Sabon Geri market Kano were traders left for home after daily buying and selling.

Continuing,he explained that that Governor directed everyone should move out after daily transactions but their leaders pleaded that time limit was short that it should be extended,but surprisingly,the state government heard the rumour that northerners have been sent packing which he said is not true.

The security Adviser to the Governor said that the government wants Lokpanta to be a daily market and will not rescind on it’s decision while lamenting that you cannot trade, development and attract investment where insecurity thrives.

He maintained that Governor Alex Otti does not believe in State of Origin, Local Government of origin but wants to restore security in Abia State but insisted that Lokpanta market will not be residential because key indicators,six weeks government intensified security checks,there had no be any kidnapping around that axis.