Wife pours acid on her husband’s face over N15,000  Rivers

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command have arrested a mother of two who allegedly bathed her husband with acid over the sharing of N15,000 paid to the family at Nchia community, in Eleme Local Government Area.

This ugly incident happened in the early hours of Saturday, October 14. The woman who hails from Akwa-Ibom but married to her husband from Nchia community was intercepted in her bid to escape by the Nchia Security Council ( community vigilante) headed by Abel Oluka, and other teaming youths of Agbonchia community.

According reports that surfaced online, the woman had disagreement with her husband who allegedly seized the N15,000 share of dividend paid to the family as host community to multinational companies.

She said the husband refused to pay her what is due her and two children out of the money.

In anger, the woman who is a mother of two girls, poured acid on the face of her husband and confiscated his Automated Tell Machine (ATM) and attempted to escape.

It was further learnt that after pouring acid on the face of her husband she fled with the husband’s ATM Card. Her husband who was in pains and could barely see raised alarm which attracted the Community Vigilante. Sensing she was being pursued she ran back into her house and hid inside the ceiling. She was brought down and bound.

At the time of filing this report, she had handed over to the Eleme Police Station in Eleme local government area for further investigations, while the husband has been rushed to an undisclosed hospital for urgent medical attention.

The latest incident is happening barely a week after a wife and mother of One, Mrs. Favour Nwala Nwankwo, bathed husband with hot vegetable oil over marital issues at Igwurita in Ikwerre local area of Rivers State.