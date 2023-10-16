Liberia Elections: Incumbent Weah Still Maintains Narrow Lead

Abubakar Hashim/Monrovia

Incumbent President George Weah is still in narrow lead with 72.9% votes counted so far by NEC, with 1,595 polling places remaining. He has secured 9 out of 15 counties so far.

Due to the ongoing slim margin in the tightly contested race with his arch challenger, Joseph Boakai, a run off is imminently likely, as neither of the two will eventually emerge first round winner.

The recently concluded elections was the most peaceful and tightly contested in the country’s electoral history.

Liberians are highly rational in electoral decisions. Votings were done mainly, not on ethnic or tribal leanings, but more on what each of the 20 contestants can deliver.

What surprises most people in Liberia in the just concluded elections, are the votes secured by Presidential candidates Appleton and Gongoloe, indicating that Liberians are quiet and rational voters. They think hard before casting their votes.

The country is the oldest republic in Africa, 175, rich in history, culture and tradition.

It produced the first African female President, Madam Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, a onetime Nobel peace winner.