UNIPORT opens over N1bn African Centre of Excellence in health, toxicological research facility in Rivers

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The University of Port Harcourt (Uniport) has commissioned over N1billion worth Africa Centre of Excellence in Public Health and Toxicological Research otherwise known as (ACE-PUTOR) in Rivers State.

Shortly after the commissioning ceremony of the edifice, today, Friday, the Director, ACE-PUTOR, Prof. Daprim Ogaji, explained to Journalists in a brief interview that the centre was established to facilitate learning and research. He also said the realization of the edifice was through the immense support and collaboration with both local and international organizations which invested their funds in the project.

According to him:”This edifice was put up to facilitate learning and research in the University of Port Harcourt. And it was funded by the World Bank, French Development Organization and supported by the Association of African Universities and Nigerian Universities Commission.

“The Centre is structured in a way that it should be self-sustaining. Already, we have a sustainability plan that has been established. So, for the students of all cadres, both the rich and the not-so-rich can access our facility. It is a collaborative of multi-disciplinary centre

“The current investment in this place goes over a billion naira. In fact, the building alone is over N600 million. And the equipment that is coming in is about N700 million. We are having an investment that is almost N1.3 billion. This is a plus for the University of Port Harcourt, which is one if the high ranking universities in Nigeria currently.”

He, however, described the facility as landmark which would contribute greatly to students’ research works and advancement.

On his part, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt, Professor Owunari Georgewill, said the centre was the dream and vision of the institution which would provide a conducive environment learning and research for students.

The Vice Chancellor thanked local and international organizations that found the institution worthy to benefit from a rare centre of Excellence and funded the project. He also commended and regulatory bodies that ensured actualization of the institution’s vision assuring that the facility will be put into maximum use.

“This is the dream and vision of the University of Port Harcourt, that learning, teaching and research would take place in very conducive environment. Therefore, what do I have to say? I want to say thank you to all the sponsor”

