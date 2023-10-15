Dr Umoh Calls for Repeal of Controversial Traditional Rulers Law in Akwa Ibom

The member representing Ikot Ekpene/Essien Udim/Obot Akara Federal Constituency, Dr Patrick Umoh has slammed members of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly for the controversial traditional rulers law and called for its immediate repeal.

Hon. Umoh made his position known in an open letter to the State Assembly members and described the law as unconstitutional and repugnant to natural justice, equity, and good conscience.

According to Dr Umoh, “I must frankly say that Section 45 of the Traditional Rulers Law 2023 that vests in perpetuity the office of President General of Akwa Ibom State Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers in the Oku Ibom Ibibio is not only unconstitutional and discordant with the history of the ethnic nationalities that constitute Akwa Ibom State and their affable relationship with each other from time immemorial, it also betrays the mandate of your Assembly to make laws only for the peace and good governance of the state,” he said.

Posing some questions to the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly members, Dr Umoh quipped: “Was there ever a time in history prior to the passage of the 2023 TRC Law where the Oku Ibom Ibibio reigned as a supreme monarch over the Annang and Oron areas of the state?

“Can a son of Ikot Ekpene, Essien Udim, and Obot Akara of the Annang section of the state aspire to the throne and the stool of Oku Ibom Ibibio so as to possibly emerge as President General in the future?” he asked rhetorically.

According to Dr Umoh, the “Traditional Rulers Law are simply repugnant to natural justice, equity, and good conscience. It is therefore a demand of honour for the Assembly to retrace the painful steps already taken and preserve the harmony of our people.

“It is my admonishment that Honourable Members should rather focus on matters that improve the welfare of our hardworking people, create opportunities, and engender peace,” he said and called for the immediate repeal of the controversial law to ensure peaceful coexistence among ethnic nationalities in the State.