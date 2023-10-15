Dr Umoh Calls for Repeal of Controversial Traditional Rulers Law in Akwa Ibom

Dr Umoh Calls for Repeal of Controversial Traditional Rulers Law in Akwa Ibom

Sunday, October 15, 2023 12:33 pm


Dr Patrick  Umoh

Dr Patrick  Umoh

The member representing Ikot Ekpene/Essien Udim/Obot Akara Federal Constituency, Dr Patrick  Umoh has slammed members of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly for the controversial traditional rulers law and called for its immediate repeal.

Hon. Umoh made his position known in an open letter to the State Assembly members and described the law as unconstitutional and repugnant to natural justice, equity, and good conscience.

According to Dr Umoh, “I must frankly say that Section 45 of the Traditional Rulers Law 2023 that vests in perpetuity the office of President General of Akwa Ibom State Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers in the Oku Ibom Ibibio is not only unconstitutional and discordant with the history of the ethnic nationalities that constitute Akwa Ibom State and their affable relationship with each other from time immemorial, it also betrays the mandate of your Assembly to make laws only for the peace and good governance of the state,” he said.

Posing some questions to the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly members, Dr Umoh quipped: “Was there ever a time in history prior to the passage of the 2023 TRC Law where the Oku Ibom Ibibio reigned as a supreme monarch over the Annang and Oron areas of the state?

“Can a son of Ikot Ekpene, Essien Udim, and Obot Akara of the Annang section of the state aspire to the throne and the stool of Oku Ibom Ibibio so as to possibly emerge as President General in the future?” he asked rhetorically.

According to Dr Umoh,  the “Traditional Rulers Law are simply repugnant to natural justice, equity, and good conscience. It is therefore a demand of honour for the Assembly to retrace the painful steps already taken and preserve the harmony of our people.

“It is my admonishment that Honourable Members should rather focus on matters that improve the welfare of our hardworking people, create opportunities, and engender peace,” he said and called for the immediate repeal of the controversial law to ensure peaceful coexistence among ethnic nationalities in the State.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Chief Anthony Enahoro 1 hour ago

    Flashback: We need to re-engineer Nigeria – Anthony Enahoro
    3 hours ago

    Labour Party’s Obedient youths join APC, pledge support for Uzodimma’s reelection
    3 hours ago

    Liberia Elections : Weah, Boakai Look Set for Another Presidential Run- off
    Governor Bello with Ododo 4 hours ago

    Kogi guber: Our people’ll deliver for APC, Awoniyi says as party storms Kabba for campaign
    5 hours ago

    UNIPORT opens over N1bn African Centre of Excellence in health, toxicological research facility in Rivers
    Joseph Boakai, top left; President George Weah, right and Davidetta Brown Lansana NEC Chairman, buttom 16 hours ago

    Liberia Elections: Incumbent Weah Maintains Lead
    Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji on Friday presented a budget estimate of N159,572,482,915.61 Billion, christened “Budget of Sustainable Growth and Development” to the State House of Assembly for the 2024 fiscal year 19 hours ago

    Oyebanji presents N159.5bn 2024 Budget to Ekiti Assembly
    21 hours ago

    Fubara rewards Rivers Hoopers Basketball Club with N30m