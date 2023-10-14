Police parade woman who bath husband with hot oil,blames it on anger issues

*Pleads for forgiveness

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Favour Nwala Nwankwo ,a mother of one, who bathed her husband, Ekelediri Nwankwo, with hot oil in their house at Igwuruta Community, Ikwerre Local Government Area, is asking for forgiveness.

Mrs Favour Nwala Nwankwo spoke to journalists in Port Harcourt at the Rivers State Police Command headquarters Moscow road Port Harcourt on Friday, where she was paraded along with some crime suspects.

The Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Nwonyi Emeka, said an investigation is ongoing into her matter.

Favour said she and her husband have been having marital issues which had led to mutual distrust, suspicion and a fight on the fateful day.

She said the recent problem started when she confronted her husband on his suspected illegal dealings including: alleged kidnapping which made her invite her younger sister to live with them to bear witness to help monitor the alleged criminal activities of her husband.

According to her, her husband was not comfortable with the presence of the younger sister in their matrimonial home and he asked her to leave,which led to a fight between them when she poured him the oil

She denied claims by her husband that her sister was dressing indecently and sleeping on their matrimonial bed

She also denied claims of having and extra marital affairs.

She said she now regrets her actions and should have walked away when she was inflamed by anger after accosting her husband of sleeping outside which led to a fight.

“Nobody will believe my story after seeing the state of the wounds on my husband. I can’t deny my actions because the evidence is there for all to see.

But for the sake of our son, I plead for pardon. I now realize my mistake and it was based on anger issues” ,she pleaded.

However, CP Nwonyi Polycarp Emeka assured that her case was still under investigation and had been transferred to the State Investigations Department (SCID) and appropriate legal sanctions invoked.