Liberia Elections: Incumbent Weah Maintains Lead

Abu Bakar Hashim/ Monrovia

Results from National Elections Commission NEC show incumbent President George Weah is maintaining the lead in 8 of 15 counties, with 415,895 votes, against 402,137, scored by arch challenger, Joseph Boakai, making a vote difference of 13,758, representing 48% of polling places so far announced by NEC.

The 8 counties Weah takes the lead include :

Grand Bassa, Sinoe, Rivercess, Maryland, Rivergee, Grand Kru, Grand Gedeh and Montserrado

A total of 3,308 polling places are yet to report so far, the country’s NEC further revealed.

BREAKDOWN FROM THE COUNTIES

BOMI

Polling places _ 109 of 171 = 63.74%

UP = 15,791 =51.42%

CDC = 11,810 = 38.45%

BONG

Polling places _ 190 of 555 =34.23%

UP_ = 26741 =42.58%

CDC _ = 26,675 =42.47%

GBARPOLU

Polling places _96 of 134 =71.64%

UP = 12,813 =44.65%

CDC =11, 996 =41.81%

Grand Cape Mount

Polling places _40 of 213 =18.78%

UP _6772 =54.16%

CDC _4517 =36.12%

Grand Bassa

Polling places_167 of 405 =41.23%

CDC _ = 19890 =42.67%

UP _ = 18217= 39.08%

Grand Gedeh

Polling places _ 88 of 163 = 53.99%

CDC_ 18,864 =78.3%

UP_ 2,439 =10.13%

Grand Kru

Polling places _ 59 of 110 =53.64%

CDC_ 13,986 =81.35

UP _ = 1,123 =6.53%

Lofa

Polling places _ 325 of 424 = 76.65%

UP _ =54,887 =54.79%

CDC_ =28,660 =28.61%

Margibi

Polling places _57 of 441 =12.93%

UP _ =8,069 =47.25%

CDC _6,939 =40.63%

Maryland

Polling places _ 94 of 175 =53.71%

CDC _ =21,339= 73.18%

UP =3,782 =12.97%

Montserrado

Polling places _ 1132 of 2008 =56.37%

CDC_ = 189402 =48.65%

UP _ =172,506 =44.31%

NIMBA

Polling places _ 309 of 736 = 41.98%

UP_ = 69,361 =56.41%

CDC _ =26340 =21.42%

Rivercess

Polling places _ 65 of 105 =61.90%

CDC = 9,827 =58.63%

UP _ =4,486 =26.77%

River Gee

Polling places _ 69 of 98 =70.41%

CDC 14411 =70.05%

UP 3578 =17.39%

SINOE

Polling places 52 of 152 = 34.21

CDC _11,239 =78.24%

UP_ =1,572 =10.94%

Total _UP = 402,137

Total_CDC =415,895

