Liberia Elections: Incumbent Weah Maintains Lead

Saturday, October 14, 2023 9:04 pm


Joseph Boakai, top left; President George Weah, right and Davidetta Brown Lansana NEC Chairman, buttom

Joseph Boakai, top left; President George Weah, right and Davidetta Brown Lansana NEC Chairman

 

Abu Bakar Hashim/ Monrovia

Results from National Elections Commission NEC show incumbent President George Weah is maintaining the lead in 8 of 15 counties, with 415,895 votes, against 402,137, scored by arch challenger, Joseph Boakai, making a vote difference of 13,758, representing 48% of polling places so far announced by NEC.

The 8 counties Weah takes the lead include :
Grand Bassa, Sinoe, Rivercess, Maryland, Rivergee, Grand Kru, Grand Gedeh and Montserrado

A total of 3,308 polling places are yet to report so far, the country’s NEC further revealed.

BREAKDOWN FROM THE COUNTIES

BOMI
Polling places _ 109 of 171 = 63.74%
UP = 15,791 =51.42%
CDC = 11,810 = 38.45%

BONG
Polling places _ 190 of 555 =34.23%
UP_ = 26741 =42.58%
CDC _ = 26,675 =42.47%

GBARPOLU
Polling places _96 of 134 =71.64%
UP = 12,813 =44.65%
CDC =11, 996 =41.81%

Grand Cape Mount
Polling places _40 of 213 =18.78%
UP _6772 =54.16%
CDC _4517 =36.12%

Grand Bassa
Polling places_167 of 405 =41.23%
CDC _ = 19890 =42.67%
UP _ = 18217= 39.08%

Grand Gedeh
Polling places _ 88 of 163 = 53.99%
CDC_ 18,864 =78.3%
UP_ 2,439 =10.13%

Grand Kru
Polling places _ 59 of 110 =53.64%
CDC_ 13,986 =81.35
UP _ = 1,123 =6.53%

Lofa
Polling places _ 325 of 424 = 76.65%
UP _ =54,887 =54.79%
CDC_ =28,660 =28.61%

Margibi
Polling places _57 of 441 =12.93%
UP _ =8,069 =47.25%
CDC _6,939 =40.63%

Maryland
Polling places _ 94 of 175 =53.71%
CDC _ =21,339= 73.18%
UP =3,782 =12.97%

Montserrado
Polling places _ 1132 of 2008 =56.37%
CDC_ = 189402 =48.65%
UP _ =172,506 =44.31%

NIMBA
Polling places _ 309 of 736 = 41.98%
UP_ = 69,361 =56.41%
CDC _ =26340 =21.42%

Rivercess
Polling places _ 65 of 105 =61.90%
CDC = 9,827 =58.63%
UP _ =4,486 =26.77%

River Gee
Polling places _ 69 of 98 =70.41%
CDC 14411 =70.05%
UP 3578 =17.39%

SINOE
Polling places 52 of 152 = 34.21
CDC _11,239 =78.24%
UP_ =1,572 =10.94%

Total _UP = 402,137
Total_CDC =415,895

