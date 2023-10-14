Kano: Wanted serial car thief Saminu, nabbed in Sabon Gari

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

A serial car thief on the wanted list of the police, Saminu Mohammed, has met his waterloo as he has been arrested by a team of police men, along Hausa Road, Sabon Gari.

According to the spokesman of Kano State Police Command, Superintendent of Police, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, Saminu, a serial car thief has been arraigned thrice in court for the same offence by Kano Police Command.

Kiyawa narrated that: “On October 11, a team of Surveillance Patrol attached to the Anti Car Theft Section of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Command while on an Intelligence-led Operation along Hausa Road, Sabon Gari Quarters, Kano intercepted two motor vehicles: Toyota Rav-4 Ash in colour with Reg No. BNK 305 DT and an unregistered Toyota Corolla coming from the same direction on reasonable suspicion.

“When questioned, the two suspects could not give satisfactory accounts of the vehicles, instead zoomed off and tried to escape, but one Saminu Mohammed, of Daura Local Government Area of Katsina State, a serial car thief who was arraigned thrice in court for the same offence by Kano Police Command, was pursued and arrested while the other suspect abandoned the vehicle and ran away.

“The two vehicles were recovered and the owners were identified with the investigation in progress.”

Moreso, the Kano police spokesman hinted that: “Similarly, on October 7, 2023, a team of surveillance patrol attached to Eastern Bypass Area Command while on round-the-clock visibility patrol at Panshekara Quarters Kano intercepted a Toyota Corolla Motor Vehicle, blue in colour with Reg No. SMK 908 HX with three occupants: Abubakar Aminu (21) of Brigade Quarters, Kano; Ayuba Umar (30) of Gwarinfa; and Auwalu Shuaibu ( 30) of Gwarinfa, Abuja on reasonable suspicion.

“During the investigation, the suspects confessed to having stolen the said vehicle from Abuja.

“The vehicle was recovered with its original Documents, and the owner was identified, traced and stated that the Motor Vehicle was robbed from him in Abuja at gunpoint. The case will be charged to court upon completion of a discreet investigation.”

Howevr, the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel, has expressed appreciation to the good people of Kano state for their understanding, cooperation and support, in the fight against crime.

He also and reiterated the commitment of the Police Command to the protection of lives and property of all the residents of Kano State, reaffirming his commitment to taming all sorts of car-theft in the state.

The Kano Chief Sheriff further urged residents to keep reporting any suspicious movement of person(s) or item(s) they come across to the nearest Police Station or through the following Kano State Police Command emergency contact numbers: 08032419754, 08123821575, 09029292926, or log in to the NPF Rescue Me Application available in the Play Store, or through the following Online Media Platforms;

Facebook: Kano State Police Command

Twitter: Kano State Police Command (@KanoPoliceNG)

Instagram: Kano State Police Command

Tiktok: Kano State Police Command.