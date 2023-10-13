President Tinubu Appoints Bayo Onanuga Special Adviser on Information and Strategy

Friday, October 13, 2023 6:06 pm
President Bola Tinubu has appointed Mr Bayo Onanuga as Special Adviser on Information and Strategy
Also as part of efforts to prioritize effective and efficient working synergy between the Presidency and Federal Ministries, President Tinubu has approved the appointments of professionals who have prior working experience within the architecture of the Federal Ministries they will be coordinating with, in addition to duties that will be carried out at the President’s discretion:
Apart from Onanuga, the President also appointed Ms. Delu Bulus Yakubu as Senior Special Assistant on Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.
The President wishes the new presidential aides well in the discharge of their duties.
Earlier today, the President approved the appointment of the Governing Board and Management team of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) for a renewable term of four (4) years, in accordance with Section 2(3) of the FERMA Amendment Act, 2007:
Chairman of FERMA Board — Engr. Imam Ibrahim Kashim Imam
Managing Director of FERMA — Engr. Chukwuemeka Agbasi
Member (NARTO) — Yusuf Lawal Othman
Member (FMW) — Engr. Ibi Terna Manasseh
Member (FRSC) — ACM Shehu Mohammed
Member (Finance) — Babatunde Daramola-Oniru
Member (South-South) — Hon. Preye Oseke
Member (South-West) — Hon. Oye Ojobe
Member (South-East) — Dr. Kenneth Ugbala
Member (North-Central) — Sen. Timothy Adudu
Member (North-East) — Engr. Abubakar Bappa
Member (North-West) — Aminu Adamu Papa
President Tinubu expects the new appointees to achieve integrous and competent service delivery, given the central role that the institution will play in the sustainable health of growth-enabling infrastructure nationwide.
