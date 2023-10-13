President Tinubu Appoints Bayo Onanuga Special Adviser on Information and Strategy

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Mr Bayo Onanuga as Special Adviser on Information and Strategy

Also as part of efforts to prioritize effective and efficient working synergy between the Presidency and Federal Ministries, President Tinubu has approved the appointments of professionals who have prior working experience within the architecture of the Federal Ministries they will be coordinating with, in addition to duties that will be carried out at the President’s discretion:

Apart from Onanuga, the President also appointed Ms. Delu Bulus Yakubu as Senior Special Assistant on Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

The President wishes the new presidential aides well in the discharge of their duties.

Earlier today, the President approved the appointment of the Governing Board and Management team of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) for a renewable term of four (4) years, in accordance with Section 2(3) of the FERMA Amendment Act, 2007:

Chairman of FERMA Board — Engr. Imam Ibrahim Kashim Imam

Managing Director of FERMA — Engr. Chukwuemeka Agbasi

Member (NARTO) — Yusuf Lawal Othman

Member (FMW) — Engr. Ibi Terna Manasseh

Member (FRSC) — ACM Shehu Mohammed

Member (Finance) — Babatunde Daramola-Oniru

Member (South-South) — Hon. Preye Oseke

Member (South-West) — Hon. Oye Ojobe

Member (South-East) — Dr. Kenneth Ugbala

Member (North-Central) — Sen. Timothy Adudu

Member (North-East) — Engr. Abubakar Bappa

Member (North-West) — Aminu Adamu Papa

President Tinubu expects the new appointees to achieve integrous and competent service delivery, given the central role that the institution will play in the sustainable health of growth-enabling infrastructure nationwide.