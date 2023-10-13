President Tinubu Appoints Bayo Onanuga Special Adviser on Information and Strategy

President Tinubu Appoints Bayo Onanuga Special Adviser on Information and Strategy

Friday, October 13, 2023 6:06 pm


Bayo Onanuga

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Mr Bayo Onanuga as Special Adviser  on Information and Strategy

Also as part of efforts to prioritize effective and efficient working synergy between the Presidency and Federal Ministries, President Tinubu has approved the appointments of professionals who have prior working experience within the architecture of the Federal Ministries they will be coordinating with, in addition to duties that will be carried out at the President’s discretion:

Apart from Onanuga, the President also appointed Ms. Delu Bulus Yakubu as Senior Special Assistant on Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

The President wishes the new presidential aides well in the discharge of their duties.

Earlier today, the President approved the appointment of the Governing Board and Management team of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) for a renewable term of four (4) years, in accordance with Section 2(3) of the FERMA Amendment Act, 2007:

Chairman of FERMA Board — Engr. Imam Ibrahim Kashim Imam

Managing Director of FERMA — Engr. Chukwuemeka Agbasi

Member (NARTO) — Yusuf Lawal Othman

Member (FMW) — Engr. Ibi Terna Manasseh

Member (FRSC) — ACM Shehu Mohammed

Member (Finance) — Babatunde Daramola-Oniru

Member (South-South) — Hon. Preye Oseke

Member (South-West) — Hon. Oye Ojobe

Member (South-East) — Dr. Kenneth Ugbala

Member (North-Central) — Sen. Timothy Adudu

Member (North-East) — Engr. Abubakar Bappa

Member (North-West) — Aminu Adamu Papa

President Tinubu expects the new appointees to achieve integrous and competent service delivery, given the central role that the institution will play in the sustainable health of growth-enabling infrastructure nationwide.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Joseph Boakai, top left; President George Weah, right and Davidetta Brown Lansana NEC Chairman, buttom 19 mins ago

    Liberia Elections: Incumbent Weah Maintains Lead
    Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji on Friday presented a budget estimate of N159,572,482,915.61 Billion, christened “Budget of Sustainable Growth and Development” to the State House of Assembly for the 2024 fiscal year 3 hours ago

    Oyebanji presents N159.5bn 2024 Budget to Ekiti Assembly
    5 hours ago

    Fubara rewards Rivers Hoopers Basketball Club with N30m
    Pharms. (Dr) Chioma Favour Uzoma and Pharms. (Dr) Favour Oluwatobi Ogedegbe 7 hours ago

    UNIBEN pharmacy graduates beat USA, 86 other countries in global competition
    Suspects paraded over various crimes 9 hours ago

    Murdered Ahoada DPO: We’re closing in on 2Baba and gang– Rivers CP Emeka
    Saminu Mohammed ,standing, and three other suspects 11 hours ago

    Kano: Wanted serial car thief Saminu, nabbed in Sabon Gari
    13 hours ago

    Police parade woman who bath husband with hot oil,blames it on anger issues
    22 hours ago

    Obari Gomba wins 2023 Nigeria Prize for Literature, carts home $100,000