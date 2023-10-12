President Tinubu appoints new leadership across communications, innovation, and digital economy sectors

Thursday, October 12, 2023 4:10 pm


President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of new and returning Chief Executives to fresh terms in office across multiple agencies under the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy:

(1) EVC / CEO, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) — Aminu Maida

(2) MD / CEO, Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT) — Nkechi Egerton-Idehen

(3) DG / CEO, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) — Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi

(4) National Commissioner / CEO, Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) — Dr. Vincent Olatunji

(5) Postmaster General / CEO, Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) — Tola Odeyemi

Furthermore, in line with President Bola Tinubu’s determination to maximally leverage on Nigeria’s proven technological and digital economic prowess to reposition the nation’s economy toward greater financial inclusion, the President has approved the appointment of a new Special Adviser to the President.

Special Adviser to the President on Technology and Digital Economy — Idris Alubankudi

By this directive of the President, the above-mentioned appointments take immediate effect.

