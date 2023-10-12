Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee approves 58 new SANs, to be sworn in on 27 Nov 

Thursday, October 12, 2023


The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC), under the Chairmanship of the Chief Justice of the Federation of Nigeria, Kayode Ariwoola, GCON, at its 159th Plenary session held today, 12 October 2023, approved the election of 58 Legal Practitioners to the Inner Bar.

The rank of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN) is awarded as a mark of excellence to members of the legal profession who have distinguished themselves as advocates and academics.

The meeting further considers four different petitions written against some of the applicants and determined that each of the petitions lacked merit and thus dismissed.

The swearing -in ceremony of the 58 successful applicants is scheduled to take place on the 27 November 2023.

The new awardees for the 2023 exercise are:

