Liberian elections: As the counting of votes continues, here is the strength of each county

Abubakar Hashim/ Liberia

Over 2.4 million registered Liberians went to the polls yesterday in all the 16 counties in the country.

Counting of votes is currently ongoing.

Montserrado, in the capital city of Monrovia, constitutes the largest vote strength of 36.46%. The two leading candidates, incumbent George Weah and Joseph Boakai, will battle headlong for this strategic city.

This is followed by Nimba county, with 12.43%. Weah has penetrated Nimba through development projects, while Boakai’s running mate, Jeremiah Koung, is from Nimba.

There is also Bong county, with 9.50%, where Weah’s running mate, Jewel Howard-Taylor, hails from.

Margibi county has a strength vote of 7.50%, while Lofa county has 7.71%.

Grand Bassa has 6.41%, Grand Cape Mount, Boakai’s county, with 3.50%, Maryland, 2.74%, Grand Gedeh, 2.74%, Bomi, 2.25%, Sinoe, 2.25%, Gbapolu, 2.05%, Grand Kru, Weah’s county, 1.7%, Rivercess, 2.62% and River Gee, 1.53%.

Going by this chronological strength of votes, the elections might spill into a run off.

Montserrado, the battle ground, will call in the shots in the ongoing vote counting.

Incumbent President Weah, is a charismatic man to the down trodden and first time voters, who are fanatically loyal to him, while Boakai is preferred by the middle, working class, aggrieved about conditions of service, inappropriate work ethics and poor remuneration.