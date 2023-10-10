Why Nigerian artistes ‘blow’ on the international music scene – Seun Kuti  

By Nehru Odeh

Grammy-nominated Afrobeat singer, Seun Anikulapo Kuti, has revealed the reason Nigerian artistes have made significant impact and become popular on the international music scene.

Seun, who recently returned to Nigeria after a successful European tour, made this disclosure at The Fela Debate which held on Monday 9 October at NECA Hall in Ikeja, Lagos.

According to Seun, Nigerian artistes are so successful and are able to break into the international music scene because of the investment they have made, spending billions of nairas and dollars to enter the international market.

“He was saying on stage before that nobody knows why Nigerian music is so successful and able to enter any market and just make it there. I’m not in the business of things. But the answer to that one is very simple: Investment.

“Nigerian musicians, at least the popular ones that break into the market have millions of dollars and Nigerian money behind them. They can go into any market and pay anything, no matter the worth, to enter the market. So, that’s the answer to that, ” Seun maintained.

The Fela Debate, tagged “Who No Know GO Know”, was part of activities marking this year’s Felabration. The theme of the symposium was: “Leveraging on the Global Rise of our Creative Economy.”

And on hand to do justice to the theme were Jahman Anikulapo, culture journalist and former Editor of The Guardian on Sunday; Lola Shoneyin, writer, poet and CEO Book Buzz Foundation:Thembi Mpungose- Niklas, lawyer and Director, Brand Partnerships and Synch Licensing at Empire: and Oye Akideinde, General Manager, Digital Products & Innovation at Airtel Nigeria.