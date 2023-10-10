President George Weah, Other Liberians Vote Today Massively and Peacefully

Abu Bakar Hashim/ Liberia

As early as 5 am, Liberians queued up, to express their electoral franchise to vote in a new government. The weather today is superb, quite different from the heavy rains yesterday. No recorded violence so far as voting is still ongoing.

President George Weah voted at the Kendeja Elementary School at Rehab community, a stone’s throw from his official presidential residence at Rehab.

Voting is ongoing in all the 16 counties of Liberia, with no recorded incidence of violence.

Dressed in immaculate white caftan, with white base ball cap and a pair of shoes to match, President Weah revealed to the TheNEWS’ West African Bureau Chief after voting: “I’ve voted for the Liberian people… I need to continue the good works I’ve started, as no meaningful development had been undertaken before my government…

Out of our 176- year existence, 170 was a mere waste, development, particularly roads, education and health, had commenced in the last six years of my stewardship…”

Opposition candidate, Joseph Boakai, also voted at the same Rehab community, but in a different location, closed to his house. He expressed optimism to win.

Liberians are a politically active, eminently expressive and resilient people. Today is a public holiday in Liberia.

Results will start filtering in the next few days.

