Let’s pay more attention to our mental wellbeing as well as others Oluremi Tinubu

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 3:28 pm


Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Nigeria’s First Lady

Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Nigeria’s First Lady, has advised that as we all commemorate the 2023 World Mental Health Day with the theme ‘Mental health is a universal human right”,  “everyone of us to pay more attention to our mental wellbeing as well as others.”

The challenges of our times, according to her, have tested our resilience especially social media and societal pressure which left many faced with emotional and psychological burdens that have taken its toll on their mental wellbeing. It is crucial that we recognize the significance of mental health and take collective action to support those who are affected in one way or the other.

She added: “As we strive for a more promising nation, let us prioritize engaging our youth in candid conversations that will enhance their mental health, help them manage their emotions and expectations better, while promoting healthy relationships and ultimately improve their productivity.

Let us foster a culture of understanding and empathy, breaking the stigma surrounding mental health issues. We all have a role to play in this global scourge. At this juncture , I call on our traditional rulers, religious leaders, NGO and all well meaning Nigerians to join the Government in showing concern and support for those seeking help. Together, we can create a society where mental wellness is a priority, and every individual feels valued and contributors to societal growth.

Together, we can build a healthier, more compassionate nation for all.”

 

