Kogi, Imo, Bayelsa guber elections: INEC suffering from integrity deficiency syndrome – Retired AIG

By Jethro Ibileke

Ahead of the 17 November, 2023 gubernatorial elections in Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa States, a retired Inspector-General of Police, AIG Ambrose Aisabor, has indicted the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies calling on Nigerians to hold them and governors of the three states responsible for anticipated violence.

Aisabor stated this in a statement he issued on Monday in Benin, Edo State, and made available to journalists.

The retired security officer who came down heavily on the electoral umpire, noted that it is suffering from integrity deficiency syndrome.

This is even as he condemned alleged desoiration of the governors of the respective states to win the elections at all cost.

Read the full text of the statement below:

“One does not need to be a prophet to know that violence will take over the conduct of elections in the three states going by what have been happening in the states.

“Campaigns have been accompanied by high level violence. To get a full understanding of what to expect during the elections proper it would be good to look at a brief history of electoral violence in the three states. Kogi state is well known for electoral violence.

“The incumbent governor this time around is not on the ballot. But he has a godson and an alleged relation that he is sponsoring. Political campaigns in Kogi state have always been laced with violence.

“Many political observers see Kogi state as a place of high level political banditry and cannibalism. The stake here is very high.

“Imo state seems to be number two when you talk of expected electoral violence. The governor is on the ballot for a second term. Recall that this state has been the hotbed of high level insecurity for some time now in the south east. Unknown gunmen have been plying their trade in the state.

“The governor is likely to use any means to retain power. Bayelsa state is the least place violence may likely occur during the election. The governor is on the ballot for his second term. He is perceived to be interested in winning at all costs.

“There is very high level of desperation by the governors in these states to win the election. They are ready to spend any amount of money on the election stakeholders to win.

“The most important stakeholders during the elections are INEC and security agencies. These governors have large war chest to buy INEC and the security agencies.

“There is a school of thought which sees INEC as presently constituted as suffering from integrity deficiency syndrome.

“Because of the level of hunger in the country today, every Nigerian seems to have a prize. INEC has held series of meetings with the security agencies on the need for violence free campaigns and elections but no person is listening.

“All the campaigns in the three states have mostly be marked with violence. One may now ask where are the security agencies. If they cannot handle campaigns how am l sure they will be able to handle the elections proper.

“Don’t be surprised that security agencies will soon come out to say they are deploying thousands of their personnel for the exercise but only to be caught napping on election day.

“That is why during campaigns the political thugs will be having a field day while the security agencies look the other way pretending to be on top of the situation. How many political thugs have been arrested and prosecuted during campaigns.

“The bitter truth is that INEC and the security agencies are alleged to have been prized and bought by the governors even before the election. In most churches in Nigeria offering time is always blessing time, while the security agencies see election time as their blessing time.”