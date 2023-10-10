Governor Yusuf distributes 387, 200 bags of rice and maize to poor households in Kano

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Kano state Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, on Monday, flagged off the second batch distribution of palliatives to the poorest of the poor across the 44 Local Government Areas of the state and 484 Wards across the state with 387, 200 bags of rice and maize.

According to the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), who doubles as the Chairman of, the State Compliance Committee on Distribution of Palliatives, Dr Abdullahi Baffa Bichi, apart from the consignment of palliatives received from the Federal Government, Governor Yusuf purchased more than 99 trucks load of rice and 73 trucks load of grains, in his bid to ensure that every poor household across Kano state gets a share from the palliatives.

In the second batch of the palliatives, the Kano state government is distributing a total of 193,600 10kg bags of rice and 193,600 10kg bags of maize free to the most deserving households in the state.

In his remarks during the flag-off, Governor Yusuf said, “We have concluded the logistics and distribution pattern at the state level, where each of the 484 Wards in our dear State will receive 400 bags of 10kg rice and 400 bags of 10kg maize.

“We have set up compliance committees for palliatives distribution comprising of trusted people including religious and community leaders, women, local government representatives and the CRC among others at the State, Local Government and Ward levels that will not only oversee the distribution but also ensure that the items reach the intended beneficiaries.”

Governor Yusuf directed that political appointees and members of the compliance committees should not be among the beneficiaries of the palliative materials, adding, “I am pleased that the Committees especially the one at the wards level have been working carefully to select the 400 households that will receive this assistance in their respective ward.”

Governor Yusuf, therefore, called on both the State and Local Government compliance committees to ensure that those who have been identified and selected are the ones who receive the palliative interventions.

He further listed other categories of beneficiaries of the palliative materials to include: Tsangaya and Islamiyya Schools, Social and Rehabilitation Homes, patients in Specialist Hospitals, persons with special Needs across 44 Local Governments, and civil Servants from Level 1 to Level 6.

Others are widows and orphans from Kano Commands of the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air Force, Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Police, Department of State Services, Nigerian Immigration Services, Nigerian Customs Services, Nigerian Correctional Services, NDLEA, Nigerian Civil Defense Corps, Nigerian Peace Corps, KAROTA, Kano Vigilante, VIOs, Askarawan Kwankwasiyya.

Governor Yusuf said the palliative gesture was born out of compassion, empathy and goodwill, “we are gathered here today to extend Kano State Government’s support and consideration to the most affected segment of our society arising from the removal of fuel subsidy.”

He further stated: “I am therefore delighted to be here with you for the continuation of distribution of food items for the benefit of the less privileged in both the rural and urban areas of the state.

“We believed that this gesture would not only help in cushioning the effects of the subsidy removal and ameliorating the harsh economic conditions but also strengthen our fight against poverty in the state.

“It is our conviction that we cannot move forward as a state if our population is hungry or if we cannot produce what our people consume.

“We may all recall that a little over a month ago, I flagged off the distribution of palliative materials and agricultural empowerment to farmers, women, and the vulnerable, I am happy that today we are continuing with the distribution not only across 44 Local Governments but across the 484 Wards, as well as among some selected vulnerable groups in the State.

“You may also recall that during that flag-off we distributed 52,800 bags of 10kg Rice and 52,800 bags of 10kg bags of Maize.

” I am equally aware that since that event people have been looking forward to this day when the general distribution of the palliatives materials will commence.”

(bags of branded palliatives for distribution at Kano Government House)