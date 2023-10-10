FFN Commends Kalu, Fashola On National Flag

The Flag Foundation of Nigeria, FFN, has commended the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu and former Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola over their recent interventions on the correct Nigeria national flag.

FFN which has been at the vanguard of education and enlightenment that the correct flag of Nigeria is the plain Green-White-Green and not the one with the Coat of Arms in the middle, said in a statement by Chris Agiri, its Director General on Sunday.

Fashola, who is also a former governor of Lagos had at the October 1st special Independence Day programme on Channels Television emphasized that the correct national flag of Nigeria is White-Green-White, without the coat of arms.

Also, the Deputy Speaker Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu had used the occasion of payment of tributes to the late designer of the national flag Pa Taiwo Akinkunmi at the House of Representatives to admonish his colleagues to respect the national flag, while, in the same breadth, he tutored the nation on the correct flag of Nigeria as shown on national television.

“FFN commended the two distinguished Nigerians for the critical interventions in an issue which has become a source of embarrassment to the country. Indeed, it is embarrassing to see purported Nigeria National Flags with Coat of Arms boldly embossed on them being displayed at high places, including government houses in Nigeria.

“It is therefore our hope that the interventions by these patriotic, distinguished Nigerians will end this practice.

“FFN is delighted to note that her campaign for respect of the National Flag, as well as tuition on the correct Nigeria National Flag is beginning to yield desired results,” Agiri said.

The group further urged Nigerians to study the usage and protocols for the display of the Green-White-Greeen flag of Nigeria, online with the Act which was enacted in 1960 known as Flag and Coat of Arms Ordinance 48 of September 16th, 1960 by the House Representatives presided over by the late Dr Jaja Wachukwu as the speaker.

“This is what informed September 16th as NIGERIA NATIONAL DAY, a day set aside by the FFN to celebrate and commemorate the day national flag the Act was passed into law, giving legitimacy to the national flag.

“FFN initiated this hence making history as the first NGO noted for promoting the much-needed patriotism by promoting respect for the national flag for what it represents and for what it stands for – national unity, peaceful coexistence and citizenship of love, care and concern for fellow citizens.

FFN is currently working for the amendment of the current Act for a fresh one to be known as… NATIONAL FLAG PROTECTION ACT 2023. This proposed amendment, if passed, will be in line with the global best practice on national flag protocols, usage and display and would go a long way in patriotic reawakening and strengthening the national consciousness of Nigerians.