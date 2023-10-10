Dangote Cement Denies Running Sales Promo

*Moves to track, prosecute peddlers of falsehood

Management of Dangote Cement Plc has denied reports, in some online platforms that it had embarked on sales promotion and has further adjusted its prices.

In a response to the misleading report, the Chief Branding and Communications Officer of the Dangote Group, Anthony Chiejina, described the reports as mischievous, malicious, and false.He added that the Management has formally notified the law enforcement agents to track down,name and shame the perpetrators of this devious and deceptive information.

He urged Dangote’s Cement customers and other stakeholders to continue patronising the high-quality cement brand and be careful of scammers, who are bent on defrauding them of their funds.