The Wake and Tributes for Wizkid’s mother will hold on Thursday 12 October

The Wake and Tributes for Wizkid’s mother will hold on Thursday 12 October

Monday, October 9, 2023 6:31 am


Princess (Mrs) Juliana Morayo Balogun (JP)

Princess (Mrs) Juliana Morayo Balogun (JP)

By Nehru Odeh

The family of Afrobeats superstar, Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid, has announced his mum’s burial details.

In an obituary that has just been released, the family wrote:

She Lives On: Thanking God for the life of Princess (Mrs) Juliana Morayo Balogun (JP)
(nee Oshineye Dawodu Olowosago)
14th July 1957 – 18th August 2023.

The Wake and Tributes for Wizkid’s mother will hold on Thursday 12 October at Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel, and Casino, 6-8 Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos between 5-7pm.

While the Funeral Service takes place on Friday 13 October at RCCG City of David COD Church Road, Dideolu Estate, off, Ligali Ayorinde St, Victoria Island, Lagos. Time is 10am.

Born Ayo Balogun on July 26, 1990, in Surulere, Lagos, Wizkid grew up in a polygamous home with a Muslim father and a Christian mother. His father married three wives

However, his mum stood as a formidable pillar and lent unwavering backing to her son’s meteoric rise in the industry.

Aside from providing support, she was a familiar sight in most of Wizkid’s concerts and events. And Wizkid also expressed his gratitude and love for his mother via his music.

Her presence at Wizkid’s performances wasn’t just that of a mother; it embodied an emblem of unyielding allegiance to her son’s career.

Wizkid’s mum died in the early hours of 18th August in London. She is survived by her husband, Alhaji M.O Balogun and four children, namely Yetunde Balogun, Omolara Osunkoya, Olubusayo Balogun, Ayodeji Balogun (Wizkid) and many grandchildren.
She will be sorely missed.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu (second left) being shown a spot during his assessment tour of the flooded areas in Lagos Island on Sunday, 8 October 2023 14 mins ago

    Sanwo -Olu vows to regenerate waterlogged Lagos Island neighborhoods
    Ishioma Ordu 2 hours ago

    Suspended fuel station worker rob, kill ex supervisor in Benin
    Naira Marley and Mohbad 3 hours ago

    Naira Marley and Mohbad Feature In Rivers State University Exam Questions
    Hamas, Israel war 3 hours ago

    Hamas claims to hold 100 hostages, including high ranking Israelis
    11 hours ago

    Much ado about Certificates
    VP Shettima at the rally 15 hours ago

    Kogi guber: APC kickstarts campaign
    Professor Tunji Olaopa 15 hours ago

    Changing “Public” in Public Services and Implications for Reforms in Nigeria
    15 hours ago

    President Tinubu pledges 500,000 jobs as Ajaokuta Steel nears completion