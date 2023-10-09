By Nehru Odeh

The family of Afrobeats superstar, Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid, has announced his mum’s burial details.

In an obituary that has just been released, the family wrote:

She Lives On: Thanking God for the life of Princess (Mrs) Juliana Morayo Balogun (JP)

(nee Oshineye Dawodu Olowosago)

14th July 1957 – 18th August 2023.

The Wake and Tributes for Wizkid’s mother will hold on Thursday 12 October at Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel, and Casino, 6-8 Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos between 5-7pm.

While the Funeral Service takes place on Friday 13 October at RCCG City of David COD Church Road, Dideolu Estate, off, Ligali Ayorinde St, Victoria Island, Lagos. Time is 10am.

Born Ayo Balogun on July 26, 1990, in Surulere, Lagos, Wizkid grew up in a polygamous home with a Muslim father and a Christian mother. His father married three wives

However, his mum stood as a formidable pillar and lent unwavering backing to her son’s meteoric rise in the industry.

Aside from providing support, she was a familiar sight in most of Wizkid’s concerts and events. And Wizkid also expressed his gratitude and love for his mother via his music.

Her presence at Wizkid’s performances wasn’t just that of a mother; it embodied an emblem of unyielding allegiance to her son’s career.

Wizkid’s mum died in the early hours of 18th August in London. She is survived by her husband, Alhaji M.O Balogun and four children, namely Yetunde Balogun, Omolara Osunkoya, Olubusayo Balogun, Ayodeji Balogun (Wizkid) and many grandchildren.

She will be sorely missed.